Reader J. writes, “Your recent editorial (on Disney) disappointed me. Usually, I find your opinion pieces thought-provoking. Even if I do not agree with your conclusions, you raise good points for consideration. This recent editorial regarding Gov. DeSantis’ ongoing feud with Disney did not contain your usual depth of analysis. It was emotionally charged and came across as shrill.

“I do not disagree that Gov. DeSantis’ action against Disney was retaliatory. The most casual of observers can discern that fact. I also agree that the measure is likely to be overturned in court, unless the judges find that the initial founding of the Reedy Creek district violated fair business practices.

