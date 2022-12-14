I was talking to my 19-year-old granddaughter Kate, who just started her first year of college this past fall, about career choices. She’s considering a career in psychology.
My other granddaughter, Kayla, graduated last spring and is now a registered nurse in one of the big hospitals in Tallahassee.
Both are certainly noble and financially strong career fields, but it got me thinking. If I could do it over again, what would my career path look like into the 2030’s and beyond.
I think it would have to be politics.
I’m not talking about running for councilman or mayor of some small or even large city. I’m thinking the United States Congress, or the Senate.
Considering the deal these people have, and the fact that so many of them rapidly become millionaires, it seems like a pretty good deal.
Today, more than half of the members of Congress are millionaires. Considering that many of the old-timers have retired as millionaires to make room for the newly elected, that’s a substantial number.
In the Senate, there are more than 50% reaching this financially secure position.
Not only do they seem to get incredibly rich in office, but unlike us regular folks, they have their own retirement accounts and their own hospitalization programs that are far superior to what we have.
And finally, they don’t even have to do what they say they’ll do in their campaign promises, since blaming someone else for their failures is standard operating procedure.
The question I have is how they become so wealthy, so fast. It’s not because the salary for a congress person or senator is that high. Salaries for all members of the House of Representatives and the Senate are $174,000. That’s pretty good money, but in today’s world, particularly with the high inflation, it’s probably not enough to make you a millionaire in just a few years.
It’s interesting to note that when I graduated from high school in 1967, these same elected officials received a salary of $30.000.
Of course, I realize everything they do is probably a write-off, so tax wise, they probably aren’t burdened with the heavy taxation that we all share.
But honestly, how do you amass a total net worth of over $46,000,000 as a congresswoman? Seems kind of hard to believe, but 82-year-old Nancy Pelosi has done it.
And how about Maxine Waters, who wants to defund the police, but lives in a heavily fortified million-dollar home with security guards and has an estimated net worth of more than $2,000,000.
And finally, taking that big step from congress or the senate to the top political job in the country, the presidency, Joe Biden has also done very well for himself with a net worth of over $17,000,000.
What do these three people have in common? They all served 35 to 40 years in congress or the senate, representing us, the people and somehow in the process, they became very wealthy.
I know, to be fair I should mention some republicans, not just democrats, and I would if space permitted me to do so.
But the point is, running for and winning some of the highest political offices in this country pays extremely well, and it’s the kind of job you can do well into your 80’s – provided you continue to make promises you don’t have to keep.
Don Norton is a resident of Sebring.