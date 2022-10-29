A finger to the wind is a nautical term sailors used back in the day when wind supplied the power that moved ships and it was necessary to know from what direction the wind was blowing. By wetting a finger and holding it up to the wind a sailor could determine how to set the sails of the ship in order to get where he wanted to go.
There’s a lot of wind blowing in America at the moment.
A retired general, Michael Flynn, has put together a cadre of bully boys who like Flynn are all opportunists operating as a group they call Christian Nationalists, (CN) their label, chosen carefully, and about as Christian as a hand grenade. I have written elsewhere that Christian Nationalism, as I understand it, is a belief system that kidnaps the Word of God and uses it to gain, in this case a political end, an age-old ploy called “proof texting, a term that describes twisting and turning God’s word until it fits a self centered predetermined goal which for them is to gain political seats of power and authority in order to redesign America as they determine it should be.
If he or anyone else chooses to parade as a Christian Nationalist they can do that, this is America after all. If he chooses to endorse radical thugs like the Proud Boys he can do that also. The one thing that can’t be done not by Flynn and not by the man on the street, is to attempt to present as a God honoring Christian and a Christian Nationalist at the same time.
Michael Flynn is a renegade, a self-serving traitor to the country he was paid to protect. I’ve called him an opportunist, let me explain. He knows that his mentor, Donald Trump, will never again hold a high public office and that leaves a very large misguided constituency wandering around in the streets wondering what to do next. “Carpe Diem, seize the day” is emblazoned on Flynn’s battle flag.
Including the word Christian and Nationalism on the same label could prove to be his undoing because it changes the battle field.
Frontline, an online news program, has aired a program called Michael Flynn, His Holy War that is very well done and telling. One segment removes Flynn’s mask and reveals his true demeanor and character. A young female reporter asked him several questions relevant to the discussion and that he apparently had no answer for. He got out of his chair and repeatedly and angrily told the reporter and anyone else within hearing range, that he would never again speak with whatever news agency she worked for.
I recommend the program if you would like to see the real Michael Flynn and associates.
Jim Fitch is a resident of Sebring.