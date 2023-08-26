Somehow, with life going on around here, I forgot to mention something very important: My granddaughter, Lavinia, started kindergarten on Aug. 8.
Yes, apparently she turned 5 on her last birthday and has now joined the ranks of the schooled. I say “apparently” because my memories of a much younger child are still very fresh in my mind. When did she get so big?
(As a side note, a friend of mine suggested that due to her age I could no longer refer to Lavinia as a “grandbaby.” I made two points with my friend: One, she was technically correct in her assessment, and two, I didn’t care.)
The tiny baby girl I got to hold the day she was born is now a long-legged cutie with large expressive eyes and a sweet smile. And to everyone’s relief, she is enthusiastic about the concept of kindergarten, declaring the first day that she “loved it.”
There have not been any tearful partings so far, and I pray there won’t be. I have a searing memory of Lavinia’s daddy at her age having to be pried from my leg one day because he did not want to go to school. Those are the kinds of memories parents would rather not have.
Things are a little different these days. Amanda drives Lavinia to school rather than making her take a bus, a decision I heartily approve of. To be able to be dropped off, Lavinia had to learn how to get out of her car seat by herself, something she mastered well enough to make me worry about other times she might decide to free herself. But so far, so good.
The first day of school wiped her out. I have an adorable video of Lavinia cuddling with her mommy and her Lambie (her beloved stuffed lamb she’s had since birth), too tired to talk, only nodding now and then when Amanda would ask her stuff.
This quickly changed and when she gets home now, she’s energetic and chatty. The house, which Amanda admits is quieter with Lavinia gone, is noisy again as my granddaughter interacts with little brother Matthias.
Three-year-old Matthias misses his sister during the day. That makes sense – she’s been a constant around him all his life and her being gone for prolonged periods of time is unheard of. He’s gotten a bit clingy with Mommy right now, something I hope he overcomes with time.
Amanda is doing preschool with Matthias, who is slowly warming up to the idea. It’s good she has time to focus on him and help him grow. One day they were painting with apple halves, and Matthias didn’t understand why he couldn’t eat the apples he was painting with. Fortunately, Amanda somehow managed to keep him from doing so.
I’ve been through watching kids grow up before with John and James. Watching my grandchildren grow up brings back memories of seeing my own children grow and mature. And it’s something we want to see – a child that never matures or grows up is not in a good place. Growing is a part of life.
But forgive me if I look back at the early days with fondness, and maybe shed a tear or two on their passing. I know the road ahead is filled with blessings, but I can’t resist one last peek at what is behind. If I could, I’d give one last hug to the baby Lavinia was and then look forward to the amazing child she is becoming.
Here’s hoping kindergarten continues to go smoothly for her.