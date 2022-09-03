Even if, like me, you aren’t very athletic, you are familiar with the concept of being a “good sport.”
For me, being a good sport means not gloating over my opponent in Magic when I beat them. It also means not flipping the table and screaming at them when I lose. Lately I’ve spent more time practicing the latter than the former, which tells you my win/loss ratio is less than optimal.
We’ve seen people behave badly in sports. It appears to me that bad behavior is part of the game in ice hockey, where occasional fights break out during matches. I’m sure people who follow sports more than I do can come up with a ton of examples of bad sportsmanship.
But I want to direct your attention to an example of not just good sportsmanship, but great sportsmanship. According to www.people.com, the event happened last month at the Little League Southwest Regional Playoff Final and was broadcast by ESPN.
At the bottom of the first inning, Pearland, Texas pitcher Kaiden Shelton accidently struck 12-year-old Isaiah Jarvis in the head with his pitch while Jarvis was up to bat. The Tulsa, Oklahoma player fell to the ground, clutching his head.
Jarvis worried that he might have a concussion and be pulled from the game. Instead, his coach determined that he was OK and sent him to first base.
Then Jarvis noticed that Shelton was standing on the pitcher’s mound, crying.
At this point, some people might have felt satisfaction that the pitcher was upset. After all, he hit the batter with a baseball. He should be upset.
But Jarvis didn’t think like that. He headed for the pitcher’s mound and wrapped the crying Shelton into a hug.
Some of Shelton’s teammates and a coach approached the pair. A microphone on the field picked up Jarvis saying to Shelton, “You’re doing great.”
Afterwards, Jarvis said that he was trying to “be like Jesus” and let Shelton know he was okay and that he wanted the pitcher to be OK as well.
People.com included a video link to a Twitter video of the event. If you tear up easily, be sure you have a tissue nearby.
Shortly afterwards, Shelton was pulled off the mound. He continued to play, getting to bat for his team, which won the game and advanced to the next round of the Little League World Series.
Shelton told Good Morning America the following day that the hug had made him feel better about himself and that Jarvis had instructed him to “just throw strikes and take deep breaths.” The two boys exchanged contact information and both seemed to be doing fine, Jarvis waking up the next day with only a small bruise on his head.
Jarvis expressed surprise that the hug had become such a big deal. A number of people, including former Major League Baseball players, have weighed in on the boy’s kindness. As they should.
According to www.espn.com, a Hawaiian team ultimately won the series. While I congratulate the winning team, my heart remains with those two boys hugging on a pitcher’s mound because one of them decided kindness was more important than his pain.
It’s a great example, not only of sportsmanship, but of living day to day. What if we also chose kindness instead of retribution? What would that look like for our community? Our country? Or world?
It’s something to consider. Meanwhile, I will continue to practice being a graceful loser in Magic until I get better at the game. I hope that happens soon – I want to practice being a good winner as well.