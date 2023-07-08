First, let’s get the good news out of the way: Those who read last week’s column know that I was to have an EKG due to heart palpitations on Wednesday. The subsequent EKG turned out normal, and I am fine and able to continue my merry way. Thank you to those who expressed concern.
Recently I’ve been hearing a lot about AI (artificial intelligence) and how it will either benefit us or wipe us all out. I’ve heard particular concern about one kind, called ChatGPT.
ChatGPT is an AI that some people have used to write fiction. They tell the thing what they want and it supposedly spews out something that some people have thought worthy to send out for publication.
This overwhelmed one magazine I’ve sent stories to so much they put a hold on submissions while they cleaned things out. They then advised that they would not consider AI written works, so don’t bother sending them.
I tested ChatGPT’s capabilities by asking it to write a 250-word synopsis of a fantasy story. It spat back one over the wordcount but correctly parsed in present tense.
The synopsis was OK, though rather generic. Granted, I didn’t give it a lot of parameters to play with. Reading it, I felt as if it had taken a number of fantasy tropes and tossed them together.
Would I write a story based on this? It’s possible, though I’m pretty sure I would add a number of details to flesh it out and deepen the tale. Might I use it for a story idea? Anything is possible. I certainly wouldn’t trust it to produce a good story. At this point, I think my job is safe.
But, thanks to my best friend Tina, I have found an area where AI shines. A California man named Roger Anderson has come up with a chatbot whose sole purpose is to convince telemarketers and scammers that they’re talking to a real person – and waste as much of their time as possible.
Like many of you, I am no fan of telemarketers, though I am not without sympathy, given many years ago I worked for a photography studio that required me to call people and sell photo packages (don’t judge me too harshly, I was young).
Scammers get no sympathy from me. I heartily approve of anything that will waste their time so they aren’t harassing other potential victims.
According to the article I read on www.ktla.com, Anderson makes the bot, named Jolly Roger, available to users for $1.99 a month. He says in the article that while the phone companies are content to simply block these numbers, that doesn’t cause enough pain.
I went to Jolly Roger’s website, https://jollyrogertelephone.com/ , to check things out. I listened to one recording. It is hysterical. A “woman” is chatting with someone talking about updating their cable box. She sounds like someone with ADHD, careening from one topic to another, not helpful at all to the caller. The caller eventually gave up and hung up, no sale made.
I cannot tell you how tempted I am to get this. More for my landline (yes, we still have a landline) than my cell phone, simply for the entertainment value it would provide. This would be a hoot.
If you decide to check this out, let me know what you think. Meanwhile, I will stick with not answering my landline and cutting off scammers at the start. Not as entertaining, but it does the job.