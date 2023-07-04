I had the pleasure of meeting Nancy Merriman several weeks ago. She brought in a story she had written about a young girl in Holland who became her dear friend through exchanging letters from afar. The two pen pals, now both in their 80’s, are still friends today and visit when they can.
I loved reading about the friendship and wished that I had stayed in touch with a girl I wrote to in Australia when we were in high school. You just don’t hear about those kinds of things anymore.
Well, Nancy also sent me something that she asked me to share with our readers. She doesn’t know who wrote it, but felt it deserved to be shared. She kept it posted behind her desk at work as a constant reminder. A little bit of research shows that it was originally written in 1955 by Otto Whittaker as a public relations advertisement for the Norfolk and Western Railway company magazine (now the Norfolk Southern Corp.). It was updated in 1976.
It’s appropriate to share it with you today:
“I was born on July 4, 1776, and the Declaration of Independence is my birth certificate. The bloodlines of the world run in my veins because I offered freedom to the oppressel. I am many things and many people. I am the United States!
“I am 195 million living souls and the ghost of millions who have lived and died for me. I am Nathan Hale and Paul Revere. I stood at Lexington and fired the shot heard around the world. I am Washington, Jefferson and Patrick Henry. I am Lee, Grant and Abe Lincoln.
“I remember the Alamo, the Main and Pearl Harbor. When freedom called, I answered and stayed until it was over, over there. I left my heroic dead in Flanders Field, on the rock of Corregidor, on the bleak slopes of Korea and the jungles in Vietnam.
“I am the Brooklyn Bridge, the wheat lands of Kansas, and the granite hills of Vermont. I am the coal fields of the Virginias and Pennsylvania, the fertile lands of the West, the Golden Gate and Grand Canyon. I am Independence Hall, the Monitor and Merrimac.
“I am big. I sprawl from the Atlantic to the Pacific, 3 million square miles throbbing with industry. I am more than 5 million farms. I am forest, field, mountain and desert. I am quiet villages and cities that never sleep.
You can look at me and see Ben Franklin walking the streets of Philadelphia. You can see Betsy Ross with her needle.
“I am Babe Ruth and the World Series. I am schools and colleges and 250,000 churches where my people worship God as they think best. I am a ballot dropped in a box, the road or a crowd in a stadium and the voice of a choir in a cathedral. I am an editorial in a newspaper and a letter to a Congressman.
“I am Eli Whitney, Tom Edison, Albert Einstein and Billy Graham. I am Horace Greely, Will Rogers, and The Wright Brothers. I am George Washington Carver, Daniel Webster and Jonas Salk.
“Yes, I am the nation, and these are the things that I am. I was conceived in freedom and, God willing, in freedom I will spend the rest of my days.
“May I possess always the integrity, the courage and the strength to keep myself unshackled, to remain a citadel of freedom and a beacon of hope to the world. I am the United States!”
Thank you for sharing this Nancy. It now has its rightful place behind my desk as well.