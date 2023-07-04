I had the pleasure of meeting Nancy Merriman several weeks ago. She brought in a story she had written about a young girl in Holland who became her dear friend through exchanging letters from afar. The two pen pals, now both in their 80’s, are still friends today and visit when they can.

I loved reading about the friendship and wished that I had stayed in touch with a girl I wrote to in Australia when we were in high school. You just don’t hear about those kinds of things anymore.

