Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Mostly sunny in the morning then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms later in the day. Near record high temperatures. High 91F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 79F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.