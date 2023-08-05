I am now back home from South Carolina, where I spent an enjoyable week with my oldest son John and his family. Last week I talked about part of the visit – here is the rest of the story.
Thursday afternoon we ran into a problem: The air conditioning in the house up and quit. John and his wife Amanda were going out to dinner but Amanda could control the thermostat through an app on her phone and promised to try and restart it while they were out. Don and I had grandparent duty, making sure Lavinia and Matthias got dinner and stayed alive while they were gone.
Unfortunately, the air conditioning did not respond to Amanda’s attempts. We all contemplated that reality. South Carolina is not Florida, but it’s not Maine, either. It was warm.
John offered to drive us to a hotel that night so we would be comfortable. Don and I thanked him for his kindness but said we’d experienced worse and would stay put.
That was not a lie. Don and I have been to Guyana, South America on mission trips and while our hotel room had air conditioning, the mission site did not and was quite warm.
Also, we’d stayed at the house when Irma came and pretty much wrecked our county’s power grid. It took five very warm days to get our power restored and I learned the value of cold showers.
At least at John’s house we had electricity and fans, both of which would be blessings in the next few days. Our biggest problem was explaining to Lavinia that she couldn’t wear flannel pajamas to bed, as much as she loved them.
Friday two repairpeople showed up. The news was not great. The blower had died, and parts would have to be ordered to fix it. And it would not be an inexpensive fix.
John and Amanda took it in stride. Amanda declared she was not cooking and heating up the kitchen for dinner, so off we went to a great restaurant in Taylors called Lil Rebel Family Restaurant. Throwing weight loss to the wind I ordered a slice of chocolate cake for dessert, which I shared with two very eager grandchildren.
As I type this, the kids are still without air conditioning. My hope is that by the time you read this, it will be repaired and the problem solved.
But there’s a takeaway I want to share with my readers. Let me explain that I was working on my lesson for Ladies Bible Class this week, which was on overcoming ingratitude.
While going through the book we are using, it occurred to me that during the whole situation, there was almost no complaining or whining from the adults in the situation. In fact, the common refrain from all of us was, “It could be worse.”
And it could have been. The house has decent insulation, so while it was warm, it could have been warmer. We had windows we could open, and fans we could run. We could escape to an air-conditioned restaurant and eat dinner without sweating. The grandbabies mostly took it in stride, even if Lavinia had to forgo her beloved flannel.
The lack of complaining made the situation easier to bear. It spoke well of my son and his wife. Talking to Amanda today, they seem to be maintaining that good attitude.
While the loss of air conditioning was not an earth-shattering catastrophe, there are those who would treat it as such. And granted, none of us have health issures that were impacted by the warmth.
But what if we could have good attitudes even when things don’t work the way we want them to? What if we focused more on what we have than on what we don’t?
What if we could “rejoice always,” as First Thessalonians 5:16 commands?
What would our lives look like?
Could it make a difference?