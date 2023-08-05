I am now back home from South Carolina, where I spent an enjoyable week with my oldest son John and his family. Last week I talked about part of the visit – here is the rest of the story.

Thursday afternoon we ran into a problem: The air conditioning in the house up and quit. John and his wife Amanda were going out to dinner but Amanda could control the thermostat through an app on her phone and promised to try and restart it while they were out. Don and I had grandparent duty, making sure Lavinia and Matthias got dinner and stayed alive while they were gone.

