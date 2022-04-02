A hurricane is predicted in the next few days, a category four no less, and you are advised to evacuate the area. What is the first thing you make sure to load into your car? As far as “things” are concerned, for me the first thing I load will always be photos. Certainly, there are many other things of value, but I dare say that for most all of us, photos are the most valuable.
As I looked at a photo of my parents today, one dating back to what obviously must have been the ‘80s, I first noticed the love between them, then frivolously my eyes moved across the image … wood paneling on the walls, brown and orange floral couch, somewhat of a beehive hairdo. In an instant I was transported back in time to those days when I lived in that house and sat on that couch with the big orange flowers.
I look at a dated photo of myself, both with fond remembrances of who that girl was and a quizzical brow wondering where she went. Thank goodness for photos. They’re the only proof I have that she existed at all.
Photos commemorate so many of life’s important occasions, some that would be forever lost and forgotten were it not for the printed image. Of course, younger generations rely on their phones to record everything of importance to them, and all of us use our phone camera daily. Rarely do we pick up photos from the drug store anymore. Polaroids are a thing of the past. Negatives are something that are alien to youngsters. Nevertheless, images are captured daily, probably in the hundreds of millions across the planet, in whatever format chosen.
Do you have boxes of negatives that you “will get developed one day?” Those images become more and more faded with each passing year. What hidden treasures will you find? What lost moment will be recreated on paper? Note to self: Get those negatives developed today.
Remember your school yearbooks? Why was it that we forgot the day pictures were to be taken and so were not looking our best? Why did they not put the picture into the book that we picked, but instead selected the one with our eyes closed? Remember your classroom group photos in our elementary school days? The middle school days? I know personally that eighth grade is a time for me that there was undoubtedly a duckling in those pictures, no swan yet!
The images of life … your travels, birthdays, wedding days, baby’s birth days, the “just because” day, even the sad days, when you made sure you took a photo of someone special because you did not know if there would be another opportunity. Aren’t you thankful you took the time to capture those irreplaceable images?
Yes, there will be photo opportunities throughout life, and I plan to load up every photo I’ve ever taken first, when I’ve got a choice to make. Cheese!
Ladonna Rodriguez is a Sebring resident and business owner.