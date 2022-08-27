I like to eat. Too much, which is why I participate in Weight Watchers. But yes, I enjoy consuming good food.
I am, as most readers know, a chocoholic with no desire to be cured. Especially dark chocolate. I admit I try to get chocolate in some form every day. It’s not the worst goal to have.
This doesn’t mean I’ll eat just anything with chocolate. To me, chocolate-covered raisins are an abomination, and oatmeal raisin cookies posing as chocolate chip ones are a crime. I’m not a huge fan of raspberry filling, giving those to Don, who likes them.
I don’t mind my chocolate mixed with other things. For example, Village Inn serves a pie called Caramel Pecan Silk Supreme, a rich creamy pie with layers of pecans, French silk, cream filling, and caramel, topped with whipped cream. I LOVE this pie, and if they ever stop making it I will go into mourning.
When you talk about chocolate, you will at some point talk about candy. Here again I gravitate towards chocolate, the darker the better. Mounds bars? Gimme. Kit-Kat? Okay, sure. Dove dark chocolate? Yum.
My best friend Tina, a fellow chocoholic, sent me an article from www.npr.com. The article tells of a job offering in Canada – a chief candy officer, whose job description includes eating candy.
I am not kidding. The Ontario based company, Candy Funhouse, was looking for someone for the position last month. They are still looking for someone, according to their website, https://candyfunhouse.ca/pages/careers.
I took a moment to look their store over. Naturally, I went to the chocolate. They had a number of brands I recognize – Kit-Kat and Reese’s, for example. You can even search according to Canadian chocolate, American chocolate, and British chocolate (yes, British chocolate is apparently a thing).
But, back to the job offer. It pays up to $100k Canadian a year (about $78,167.70 in USD) and can be a remote position if you don’t want to move to Ontario or to where their American office is in Newark. As chief candy officer, you would be “head taste tester” and try out 3,500 products a month. According to NPR, that breaks down to 113 pieces of candy a day.
The job comes with other responsibilities – for example, you would be required to run “candy board meetings” and have a say in which products Candy Funhouse would carry.
Applicants can be as young as 5 and will undergo “extensive palate training.” And yes, the job comes with an “extended dental plan.”
As tempting as it sounds, I think I’m going to pass on this one. While I like candy, I’m not sure I like it enough to consume 113 pieces of it a day.
Besides, there is more to candy than chocolate. What if they decided I had to sample candy corn, for example? Or something sour? I mean, I do have SOME standards.
But if you are interested, you’d better hop to it – the job is only open until Aug. 31st. Experience is not necessary, but you must live in North America.
Thousands have already applied. Will you be one of them?
As for me, I’ll stick to my smallish doses of daily chocolate without getting paid for it. Hopefully it won’t derail my Weight Watchers journey too badly. If only it wasn’t so tasty.