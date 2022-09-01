Labor Day is coming up. Many will have a three-day weekend. Whether you’re grilling, boating, gardening, hiking or just sleeping in, Labor Day was designed to give the working man a break. Now more than ever, the opportunity to rest is one most struggle with regardless of what you do for a living. Think for a moment on your plans this coming weekend. Is there any rest scheduled into those days?
With many opinions around celebrating the American worker, it seems to me nearly everyone needs a break. That said, I struggle with the idea of giving myself a rest day. I’m learning though and each time I commit and follow through, I see the benefits. Of course, there’s the issue of being unavailable and having to manage the frustrations of others when they can’t immediately connect with me.
In our 24-hour society of ever-connectedness, being unavailable seems as foreign as the structured manufacturing workdays of the past. When people call, they expect you to answer or at least get back to them before the end of the day – even if you’re not on the clock. Long ago the siren or whistle signaled us to come and go. Nowadays we have an endless selection of chimes, song snippets, wildlife sounds or a variety of vibrations to wake to, heed to and schedule our day by. There is also an off switch.
Instead, electronically prompted, we rise, prepare, and travel to our destinations. Throughout the week our various digital devices ensure we are on time, connected and updated on duties and needs. From emails to meetings, phone calls to texts, I can’t even imagine doing a workday without my trusty electronic brain beside me. Best of all, that brain can work while I log off. Capturing the needs, it holds them until I decide it’s time to reconnect. This is brilliance and convenience. Are you reaping those benefits?
These devices come home with us and keep the workday going long past quitting time. The coming holiday interestingly was designed to highlight the long working hours and lack of time off industrial workers faced. The Labor Day problems of long ago seem to mirror our modern dilemma. We have more freedoms than ever before in history, but the caveat is being always available. How long has it been since you put your out-of-office in use?
It seems to me some thrive on being the busiest bee. Folks brag of being clocked in regardless of the hour, sometimes even through the overnight hours. Granted, this is needed in some specialty professions but I’m speaking more of urgencies that could easily wait until the morning hours. Please don’t ever answer an email I send at 2 a.m., I’m nowhere near that important. I cringe when I think of the life being missed and the health being traded for the illusion of staying ahead of the game. Why are we embracing this lifestyle?
Perhaps as you sit back on Labor Day, if you’re lucky enough to have the option to do so, consider if it’s time to scale back a bit. Work, especially work you love, can still become all consuming, but I bet there’s a whole other life outside of the grind that you might also enjoy. Those who came before us knew that everyone needed a break.