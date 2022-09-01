Labor Day is coming up. Many will have a three-day weekend. Whether you’re grilling, boating, gardening, hiking or just sleeping in, Labor Day was designed to give the working man a break. Now more than ever, the opportunity to rest is one most struggle with regardless of what you do for a living. Think for a moment on your plans this coming weekend. Is there any rest scheduled into those days?

With many opinions around celebrating the American worker, it seems to me nearly everyone needs a break. That said, I struggle with the idea of giving myself a rest day. I’m learning though and each time I commit and follow through, I see the benefits. Of course, there’s the issue of being unavailable and having to manage the frustrations of others when they can’t immediately connect with me.

Recommended for you