I must admit that at the tender age of 65, I might be lacking in a few of what people think of as “life skills.”
I’m not totally without skills. I can cook. I know how to run a washer, dryer, and dishwasher. I can even wash dishes by hand if necessary. Then there is driving a car, which I’m competent in, as long as it’s an automatic transmission (I’ve tried to master a manual transmission without success).
Let’s take the car for a minute. I recently learned how to check the tire pressure and add air if I need to. I have a vague idea of how to check the oil. Beyond that my skills are less than impressive. While I have jumper cables somewhere I’m not sure how to use them, and a wise person will not ask me to change a tire.
Unlike some, I can balance a checkbook, though knowing how to do something and actually doing it are two different things. At the very least I can tell if I’m in the red or not. Even so, my skills pale beside Don, who will go to great lengths to get receipts so he can record them in his checkbook.
People may differ on what constitutes a life skill. Some would say using a firearm is a life skill. Others would suggest gardening or canning. It depends on what you think is important for survival.
Recently a dad came under fire for forcing his oldest daughter to do something he saw as a life skill. According to an article on www.foxnews.com, the man went on Reddit to ask if he was out of line for making his daughter gut a fish.
The man stated that he and his wife felt it valuable to teach their two daughters, aged 13 and 10, skills such as cooking, cleaning, and car maintenance. The older girl got more hands-on experience than her sister.
On a camping trip, where the oldest girl made the fire and set up the tent (more life skills), they went fishing, and caught nothing. The father proceeded to purchase some whole (non-gutted) fish, intending to teach his daughter how to gut it. They live on the ocean, and he considers this one of those life skills.
The daughter, he said, was “grossed out,” but he made her do it anyway, and they fixed it to eat.
The girl told her mother what he’d done, and the mother was not happy with dad. This resulted in an argument. The father insists that he was in the right, that they’d forced her to master other life skills, so what was the problem?
Most readers of the subreddit AITA? (Am I the [blank]) sided with the mom and daughter. They disagreed that gutting a fish was a life skill, and that better communication between the parents would have been beneficial.
My father fished a lot when I was growing up. He took us kids with him sometimes, but he never asked me to gut our catch. Fishing was entertainemnt, not survival in our house so it wasn’t considered a life skill.
While I’m not without sympathy concerning making a child do something we think they should do. I raised two boys, and I had my moments of making demands of my offspring.
But in this case, I think the dad could have held off. She won’t be 13 forever and might be more amenable to learning this skill when she’s older.
I could go on, but I’m approaching my deadline. And at some point, today I need to use one of my life skills to get clothes clean. I’m really glad my talents include laundry as long as I don’t have to do it by hand.