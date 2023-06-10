I must admit that at the tender age of 65, I might be lacking in a few of what people think of as “life skills.”

I’m not totally without skills. I can cook. I know how to run a washer, dryer, and dishwasher. I can even wash dishes by hand if necessary. Then there is driving a car, which I’m competent in, as long as it’s an automatic transmission (I’ve tried to master a manual transmission without success).

