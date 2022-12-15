As the weekend began, I immediately noticed the temperature change. Not quite a chill, but a different sort of cool, dryness was in the air. Doing yard work, I found myself comfortably moving about with not a bead of sweat rising. Would it get a little chilly?

Later that evening I did pop on a sweater to walk the dingo, but that’s just me. Always feeling a bit cold, a wrap is a necessity when darkness falls. The cool air was blowing and made the stroll around the neighborhood delightful. Pausing to view Christmas lights, no mosquitoes swarmed or had me flailing to wave them off. It really got me wondering if maybe, just maybe this holiday would be a refreshing one.

