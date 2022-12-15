As the weekend began, I immediately noticed the temperature change. Not quite a chill, but a different sort of cool, dryness was in the air. Doing yard work, I found myself comfortably moving about with not a bead of sweat rising. Would it get a little chilly?
Later that evening I did pop on a sweater to walk the dingo, but that’s just me. Always feeling a bit cold, a wrap is a necessity when darkness falls. The cool air was blowing and made the stroll around the neighborhood delightful. Pausing to view Christmas lights, no mosquitoes swarmed or had me flailing to wave them off. It really got me wondering if maybe, just maybe this holiday would be a refreshing one.
Moving to Florida from the Great White North, my first Christmas in Florida was a big change. We went swimming in Lake Jackson if I recall correctly, and I don’t remember being cold at all. Picking oranges from the trees in the yard, it was another world from the bitter, snowy north. I do remember some very cold days in the wood frame home I first lived in. This 1930-era home was without heat or air conditioning. There was one gas heater in the main living space that offered more of a suggestion of warmth than actual heat and it made more sense to pile on sweaters than turn on that burner.
When a move was made to a more modernly built abode, there was no longer cold settling in overnight through all the nooks and crannies. That was experienced again though when I later lived in a ranger residence but thankfully gas heat provided a much better mode of heating, and it was quickly quite toasty. I find it humorous how we long for a chill so we can bundle up a bit while feeling refreshed.
With Christmas and New Year’s rapidly arriving, I can’t help but hope for a little cold weather. I like my chill south Florida style where I can open the house and let the cooled air blow through during the day. It doesn’t have to last very long, maybe just a day or so. Beyond that and I’m forced to endure the acrid scent of dust burning in that annual routine as the heat kicks on for the first time. The way our cold weather lasts just a couple days at a time is just perfect for our fickle temperaments. We want our cold Christmas and then moderation for all the outdoor activities we so enjoy.
I’ll hope for a few cold nights to enjoy a campfire or chilly walk with the pup. For some reason it just feels more festive when the temperature drops around Christmas. With years of warm, humid holidays, having cool days and cold nights just feels right. I bet I won’t be the only one watching the forecast and it seems like a good blast is coming our way next week. Here’s to hoping it lasts long enough to be a little gift for the holiday season.