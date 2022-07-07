There’s a familiar saying that into every life a little rain must fall. Depending on where you live in the county, you might agree that this could be updated to a lot of rain. So much rain that it felt a lot like a hurricane about a week ago.
Last Thursday, the northwestern part of Highlands received nearly five inches – or maybe more – of rain during some pretty intense storms. We had thunder and lightning along with that kind of rain that makes you think it can’t possibly rain any harder, until it does just that. The pounding precipitation, house shaking thunder and gunshot lightning were incredibly impressive.
At our house, I had a fat, tuxedo cat on one foot and a dingo clinging to my legs. So badly shaken was the dog that I tried to corral her in a bathroom and then a bedroom to prevent her continuously jumping on me in fear. Neither option worked as she frantically attempted to break out from wherever she was enclosed. Fearful in her old age of storms, she shook like a leaf and seemed terrified as the storm raged on and on.
For nearly two hours it poured. I tried to go outside and see if our swales had filled with rainfall, but nearby lightning strikes made me scurry back into the house. As soon as I did, there was the cat and the dog, taking up their stations on my person. Dragging the animals with me as I moved about, I giggled at first but then this new closeness lost its novelty very quickly.
Somehow our power managed to blink off then power back on and stay lit. I’m aware of others nearby who experienced ongoing issues after something blew up. Whether that was due to a lightning strike or equipment failure in the storm, I’m not aware but it was an impressive hit either way. I assumed a tree had been struck by lightning, but it may have been that transformer blowing.
Interestingly, as is typical with Florida weather, a co-worker mentioned they hadn’t had a drop of rain. Within a few miles as the crow flies, apparently thunderstorms don’t follow avian flight patterns. Her property remains dry as can be while ours is sopping wet. Each subsequent storm creates ponding in our swales and the narrow mouth toads and Cuban tree frogs celebrate as soon as darkness falls. We get rain every day and weeds are growing tall while she yearns for some storms to quench her thirsty gardens.
Last week was a good reminder of the ferocity these weather systems can unleash. Looks like it’s time to get prepared before hurricane season really ramps up. I can barely imagine how the dingo will fare if we get a big blow again this summer. All I can hope for is more patience in this new intimacy with my pets as I shuffle along inside the home in my mismatched fur slippers.