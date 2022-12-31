Reading over a column I wrote around a year ago titled, “A Look Back at 2021,” I see that I expressed the hope that 2022 would turn out to be a better year for us. As I regard how it actually turned out, I would say it was a mixed bag.

COVID, for example, was still a thing in 2022 – but we finally seemed to make some peace with it. It’s still out there, and you still don’t want to catch it – I say this as one who came down with it in July of this year, but it’s less an emergency and more a part of what we deal with from day to day.

Recommended for you