Reading over a column I wrote around a year ago titled, “A Look Back at 2021,” I see that I expressed the hope that 2022 would turn out to be a better year for us. As I regard how it actually turned out, I would say it was a mixed bag.
COVID, for example, was still a thing in 2022 – but we finally seemed to make some peace with it. It’s still out there, and you still don’t want to catch it – I say this as one who came down with it in July of this year, but it’s less an emergency and more a part of what we deal with from day to day.
Except in China, which has seen protests over their restrictive COVID policies. Apparently, cases have soared in that country and the government is attempting to crack down.
In February of this year, Russia invaded Ukraine in an attempt to seize the country for their own. The Russians supposedly thought this would be quick and effective. Thanks in no small part to help from the West and the Ukrainians’’ unwillingness to lay down and take it, we’re at the end of the year and while Russia has managed to grab parts of the country’s east and south, they’ve failed to achieve the victory they wanted.
Will the Russians give up in 2023? Putin is crazy enough to keep pushing. I think it’s a lost cause for him, but he can’t bear to admit that. Maybe someone in the government will talk sense to him. Or replace him. We shall see
In the United States we had midterm elections that surprised a lot of people, me included. We were led to believe there would be a “red wave” of Republicans sweeping House and Senate races and getting majorities in both. Instead, it was a trickle, and while Republicans narrowly did gain control of the House, the Senate is firmly in the hands of Democrats.
I’m not expecting a lot to get done in Congress this year. They will be too busy investigating each other and behaving like spoiled 2-year-olds.
Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that granted the right to get an abortion, was overturned, to the people’s joy or outrage depending on who you were. It put a spotlight in the court and made people wonder if it was time to term-limit judges. I suspect this debate to continue all the way to 2024, so stay tuned.
In Britain, Queen Elizabeth, who’d been queen longer than I’ve been alive, passed away. King Charles III now reigns and the drama with his family continues. I don’t know enough about the man to say if he will do a good job or not, but I do wish him well.
Inflation soared in the US and throughout the world. We continued to struggle with supply chain issues. Crypto currency tanked badly (don’t feel badly if you don’t understand it, I don’t either). Elon Musk got his hands on Twitter, and it is such a mess at the moment I’m glad I have a minimal presence in it.
Personally, this year went OK for the Ware household. I continued to write something every day, passing the 900-day mark on Dec. 15. I managed to get a couple of things published and while I’d have liked to do more, I’m grateful for what I managed.
I’m hoping for a more productive 2023. And if I’m lucky, you will continue to make the journey with me. Thanks for reading and encouraging this crazy columnist. I hope your 2023 is blessed.