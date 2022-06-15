I’m retired and I live in Sebring, Florida, where I don’t see or feel much impact from the so-called “racism” that appears to be prevalent everywhere else in this country.
During my working career, I spent almost 50 years in the corporate world, traveling from one end of the country to the other, and I rarely encountered racism.
Throughout my working years, I worked closely with Blacks, Hispanics, Asians and even an American Indian, and yet again, I was not really exposed to any type of racism.
Yet the media claims we are more racist today than we’ve ever been. Maybe the world’s changed since I retired, or maybe this racism exists more in the big cities.
But if racism does exist to the degree many would have you believe, I have a simple solution. Perhaps too simple for people to get their heads around.
I think the solution is to create a 12– to 20-person panel of American citizens with the following breakdown: half male and half female, two whites, two Blacks, two Hispanics, two Asians, and two American Indians. More races or ethnic groups could be added, but for the sake of this idea, you understand where I’m going with this.
Now that we have this national committee, let’s eliminate (make it unlawful) any groups predicated on race or ethnicity. To illustrate this elimination of groups, let’s define it as “any group that only allows its own race to be a member or to participate.”
Obviously, this new committee has a huge job ahead of itself. Exploring the internet, I found hundreds, maybe even thousands of racially inclusive clubs, groups and organizations that they would need to eliminate. Groups like the NAACP (The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People), AAPA (Asian-American Professional Association), Miss.us.Latina, NCAL (National Congress of American Indians) … the list could go on and on and on.
The question then becomes, do we the people create the divide between races and culture. I’m not convinced that in and of itself these groups are a bad thing. But again, maybe that’s why we need a committee to review and eliminate all of them.
Just for the record, we truly do live in a “melting pot” of different races and peoples. In case you were wondering, according to the most recent census, here’s what the United States looks like:
The government lists the top 20 “Percentages of Races in America,” by rank, ethnicity and percentage. The top five are:
1. German — 14.70%
2. Black/African American — 12.30%
3. Mexican (of any race) — 10.90%
4. Irish — 10.60%
5. English — 7.80%
The other 15 “races” range from 6% to less than 1% of the population.
Or, to break it down another way, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, non-Hispanic whites make up 57.8% of the population, followed by Hispanic and Latino at 18.7%, and Black or African Americans at 12.1%.
Are these “groups” causing the so-called racism in this country? Or is it the media? Or maybe the “race-hustlers” who make a profit from racism?
I don’t know. I’m just an old, retired guy living out his final days in Sebring, Florida, wondering why, in the year 2022, we’re all racists.
Don Norton is a resident of Sebring. Editor’s note: Membership in the NAACP and AAPA is open to all races and ethnic backgrounds.