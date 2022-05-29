This time of year is one of the busiest we experience in our school district, and it is a time for much joy and celebration. In this month’s Superintendent’s Corner, I want to honor the graduating class of 2022. Since beginning kindergarten, our seniors have looked forward to this moment, and many graduates started that journey right here in our Highlands County schools.
While graduation marks the closing of one chapter, it also marks a season of new beginnings and bold next steps. Some will choose post-secondary educational pathways; others will join the military and proudly serve our nation. Still, others will enter the workforce to help build and sustain our county’s economy and support our community. Whatever path they select, our graduates have gifts and talents to offer the world that are unique and special, which will prove to be an asset as they continue their journey.
When the Class of 2022 crossed the stage, they did not do so alone. Our graduates reached this pinnacle through the support of countless individuals who have invested in their educational, developmental and emotional growth through the years. First and foremost, I want to thank the families who are THE critical element in nurturing student success. Thank you to the teachers, school staff, coaches, administrators and mentors who have poured so much energy, support, and love into this graduating class.
In addition to our school staff who have supported the Class of 2022, I also express my appreciation to the numerous youth sports teams, church youth groups, civic organizations, mentors and businesses, who consistently guide and nurture the children of Highlands County. Like many previous graduating classes, the Class of 2022 benefitted from support from those realizing that it takes all of us to grow the next generation and that an investment in our future serves our entire community.
I recently shared a message with seniors, and my comments to them resonate with all of us as we navigate life and the ever-changing educational landscape. In my statements, I urged them to go bravely forward from this point in history to pursue their hopes and dreams with an intended purpose. Set confident goals and stay focused. I urged them not to fear failure because failures do not define us. Instead, they present opportunities to learn and grow.
In honor of those who invested in them so much during their years in school, I reminded the Class of 2022 to “pay it forward” and find ways to share the wisdom they have gained from someone who invested in them. They will encounter people in their lifetime who would benefit from what they have learned walking in those same steps. One person can make a difference, and I know this senior class will indeed make a difference in the world.
I would be remiss if I did not recognize the Highlands News-Sun for helping celebrate this year’s graduates, once again publishing a beautiful and colorful special section honoring each senior. I thank the paper for its support of our students, and I know that this special graduation edition will be a cherished keepsake for many years by our students, and their parents and families.
While the memories of graduation and end-of-year celebrations are still fresh, we are already well into the planning stages for summer and the next academic year. I will continue to provide updates over the summer as we gear up for the 2022-23 school year opening.
I always welcome comments and suggestions on topics of interest from the community. Remember to visit our School Board of Highlands County website, click the Let’s Talk banner, and select the Superintendent button to share your thoughts and suggestions directly with me.
Congratulations again to the Class of 2022! I wish you a healthy, happy and prosperous future. Go now and change the world!
Dr. Brenda Longshore is superintendent of schools for the Highlands County School District.