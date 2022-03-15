On Sunday, we marked two years since the beginning of the pandemic. What originally started as a short-term issue that was supposed to be resolved with a two-week break from school and work quickly stretched to last two years. Thus far, we have recorded 79.4 million cases and have tragically lost 966,000 American lives.
These two numbers do not reflect the economic and mental toll that this pandemic had on our nation. Millions of Americans were unemployed, businesses suffered from their closures, and many people struggled with the stress of staying home.
Nurses and doctors in hospitals across the country had to rapidly adapt to a new virus while working with limited supplies. This caused hospitals to rapidly fill up and ICU beds to become scarce in many parts of the nation. Early on, our hospital staff had to overcome supply shortages with trash bags and reused masks. Simultaneously, lab workers got to work on a vaccine and come up with a manner to mass produce their product.
At the start of the pandemic, no one could have predicted the political questions we asked as a result of the pandemic. Mask and vaccine mandates became sources of contention, as there was little precedent for such government actions. Many local governments enacted mask mandates in their town as did many businesses and educational institutions.
At the center of it was the question of personal freedom versus public safety that seemed to have no answer. This carried over to the arrival of the vaccine, which caused many businesses and universities to implement vaccine mandates. Even within our federal government and military, enforcing such a requirement proved to be a massive problem.
It was also during this pandemic that Congress began to pass the largest spending bills in U.S. history. The first bill came in March of 2020, the CARES Act, which amounted to a grand total of $2.2 trillion. These funds were dedicated to stimulus checks, the payment protection program, and massive loans to municipal and state governments. This bill was surpassed by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which combined the federal spending bill with more pandemic provisions, and amounted to $2.3 trillion.
Although two years have passed, I felt it was still important to reflect upon this pandemic that is coming to an end.
Chances are that this pandemic will be the only event of its kind to come during my lifetime and it was full of important lessons. For example, the pandemic reminded everyone of the fragility of our lifestyles. In one way or another, our lives were altered and did not return to normality for at least six months. I remember vividly sitting in class on March 13, 2020, thinking about spring break and just enjoying another day of school. Little did I know that it would have been my last normal day of school for nearly six months and everything I had planned for the rest of the year was about to be completely changed.
Hopefully we may never go through any event like this pandemic again and we are able to finally break free of these past two years.
Miguel Arceo is a senior student athlete at Sebring High School.