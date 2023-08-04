“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” C.S. Lewis. As I sit at the computer late Monday afternoon, the last few hours of the summer break for teachers are ending. This past Tuesday, August 1st, Highlands County teachers report back to their schools. Reflecting on the quote from C.S. Lewis, we will be setting new goals for ourselves and our students.
If I were to stand up in front of class and give my report on “What I did this summer”, the report would not be sharing anything overly dramatic or compelling. There were many things that carried on into the summer months involving our aviation and engineering program. Lots of projects around the home had been put off during the school year, and Becky and I took an actual vacation for the first time in 10 years. The big event was getting our plane out of the repair shop and back in the air. It went into the shop for an annual in December. A backlog of planes ahead of mine was part of the delay, and when it came time for my plane, there was a long list of items the previous owner either ignored or didn’t know about. Money and time are one element of owning an aircraft, but when it is done, the feeling of knowing I have an aircraft that is 100% correct and safe is worth it all. I have enjoyed turning Avgas into noise as often as I can working around our summer weather patterns.
Our Engineering and Aviation school program again has full enrollment with a waiting list. We are adding an additional track for our students, as some will be participating in job shadowing / interning with various aviation businesses at the airport. We will have selected students working with Carter Aircraft (Airframe), J.B. Engines (Powerplant), Duc Propeller (Composite propellers), Hendricks Aviation (Avionics), and Lockwood Aviation (Rotax and aircraft maintenance). These students will be working side-by-side aviation professionals with hands-on involvement, learning by doing. We are so very appreciative of these program supporters taking the time and effort to work with our students. One of the things we need is a golf cart, and hope there may be someone or business in our community that would either lend or donate a golf cart for us to transport students from the EAA Aviation Development Center when all the students arrive from their schools to their locations for the job shadowing/intern placements. Some students will be able to walk next door or one building down. Others will need to go to the far north side of the airport. It would take too much time to walk, and it would be unsafe for students to walk unescorted along the flight line with moving aircraft. If you can help with this need, please contact me.
Another new thing is the development of the non-profit US Sport Aviation Institute, also known as the Heartland Engineering and Aviation Technology Center. This organization will be tasked with managing the fundraising effort to build an additional facility so our program can expand, serving more students and offering additional options and opportunities for our students. This building would be similar in size to our existing facility and would be constructed next to it. The engineering lab, which is now in a portable classroom, would be housed in the new building and the portable would be removed. Another improvement would be bringing fiber optic cable to the new building and the EAA Aviation Development Center. Our current internet system slows down when all the 20 engineering students and 18-20 aviation students are using their computer; the system slows down and /or crashes. The installation of fiber optic cable will eliminate that issue. Any donation to our program is tax deductible.
We will be rescheduling the new student and parent orientation scheduled for tomorrow, Aug. 5, at the airport until a later date a few weeks from now. We have tried to contact everyone who would be coming, but sometimes someone may not have received the notice. If you know of anyone who is a new student and planned on coming tomorrow, please let them know and they can call or text me for further information.
I have not been notified when the EAA Chapter 1240 pancake breakfasts and monthly meetings will resume. When I know I will share it in this column and EAA will probably post an announcement in the community events calendar.
John Rousch is the director of the Heartland Engineering and Aviation Technology Center, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of the School Board of Highlands County and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.