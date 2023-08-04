“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” C.S. Lewis. As I sit at the computer late Monday afternoon, the last few hours of the summer break for teachers are ending. This past Tuesday, August 1st, Highlands County teachers report back to their schools. Reflecting on the quote from C.S. Lewis, we will be setting new goals for ourselves and our students.

If I were to stand up in front of class and give my report on “What I did this summer”, the report would not be sharing anything overly dramatic or compelling. There were many things that carried on into the summer months involving our aviation and engineering program. Lots of projects around the home had been put off during the school year, and Becky and I took an actual vacation for the first time in 10 years. The big event was getting our plane out of the repair shop and back in the air. It went into the shop for an annual in December. A backlog of planes ahead of mine was part of the delay, and when it came time for my plane, there was a long list of items the previous owner either ignored or didn’t know about. Money and time are one element of owning an aircraft, but when it is done, the feeling of knowing I have an aircraft that is 100% correct and safe is worth it all. I have enjoyed turning Avgas into noise as often as I can working around our summer weather patterns.

