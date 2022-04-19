For years, I have wanted to take my son to see his favorite baseball team play. Because we live more than 1,000 miles away from their home base, I came to the realization that a spring training game may have to do.
Every year when spring training came, it seemed something was always going on. His schedule wouldn’t allow it. My schedule wouldn’t allow it. Or, more frequently, I’d not think about it until spring training was done.
Until this year. With all of the talk about discussions between players and team owners, it was not hard to keep in the front of my mind when the short spring training period was in motion.
Everything was perfectly aligned. I had a week of vacation I had to take by mid-April, which I scheduled and then checked the spring training schedule. My son was off Monday, the same day as a spring training game for his much loved St. Louis Cardinals.
Then we heard about the return of Albert Pujols for a one-year agreement to play with the Cards before retiring. He was already looking forward to watching Yadier Molina play in his final season.
Tickets were bought and the day was planned, despite the forecast. I’m not sure which of us was more excited.
We had a great drive to the Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, traveling on what I think is one of the state’s most beautiful roadways … the Southwest Martin Highway between FL-710 and I-95.
The stadium was easy to find, as were our seats. We were actually lucky and had seats under a sunshade.
We were watching the team warm up. Molina was out there, but Pujols was nowhere to be seen and then the man started walking onto the field. He didn’t seem to hear the cheers as he had the business of baseball on his mind.
When the first pitch was thrown, the smile on my son’s face was bigger and brighter than I’ve seen since the day he saw his bride walk down the aisle toward him.
Molina nor Pujols let us down. It seemed as though everyone from the opposing Washington Nationals team wanted to speak to the legend. Their first base coach, Eric Young Jr., gave Pujols a big hug before the game started. Each player that made it to first base shook his hand or patted him on his shoulder.
At the top of the second inning, a foul ball was hit into our section of the stadium and the second biggest smile of the day spread quickly across my son’s face as he got the ball hit by Tyler O’Neill. It was the same inning where we witnessed the mighty Pujols at bat, swinging and breaking the bat’s handle for a first-base hit.
The really cool thing about the game was that I didn’t realize that we would be watching Dee Strange-Gordon, son of Avon Park’s Thomas Gordon, play in the same game. I cheered for the Cardinals until Strange-Gordon would come up to bat and then I’d cheer for him. I saw my son doing the same thing.
The Cardinals won. It wasn’t a high scoring game, but it didn’t have to be for us. We were excited enough to see Molina and Pujols … and Strange-Gordon play America’s favorite pastime sport.
What was my son’s favorite part of the day? Catching the foul ball. Mine? Watching my son watch a game that he loved to play as a child. Will I take him again? I think it will be a new tradition for us.
Now, if I can figure out a way to take him to St. Louis for a game.
Romona Washington is executive director of the Highlands News-Sun. Email her at romona.washington@highlandsnewssun.com