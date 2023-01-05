The warm weather threatened rain and it gave me a glimmer of hope. I peeked at the forecast and then silently sent a request out to the Universe that the clouds would produce some water. It seemed plausible that the weather might turn, and I was more than willing to give up a night at my fire pit for some peace and quiet. Sadly, it was not to be.

With a senior pet in the home, fireworks are anything but festive. Never one to enjoy them, as the dingo has aged the booming has become a serious situation. She will begin to tremble, cower and drool as she desperately seeks a hiding spot. Her manic pacing and seeking leads to her returning to me and attempting to climb my person. This makes any celebratory beverage handling impossible.

