The warm weather threatened rain and it gave me a glimmer of hope. I peeked at the forecast and then silently sent a request out to the Universe that the clouds would produce some water. It seemed plausible that the weather might turn, and I was more than willing to give up a night at my fire pit for some peace and quiet. Sadly, it was not to be.
With a senior pet in the home, fireworks are anything but festive. Never one to enjoy them, as the dingo has aged the booming has become a serious situation. She will begin to tremble, cower and drool as she desperately seeks a hiding spot. Her manic pacing and seeking leads to her returning to me and attempting to climb my person. This makes any celebratory beverage handling impossible.
This year the fireworks were much milder than years past and I had strong hopes for an uneventful night. I walked the dog early and settled in with a hopeful spirit. Darkness fell and even the cats were feeling chill and fussing to be on the screen room for a while. There were a few brief pops and one cat sat right at the door but declined to come back indoors. Though quite wary, he was managing the muffled snaps and noise with confidence. Now and then I’d hear a far-off boom and sizzle. Astonishingly, the dog slept through all but the closest shrieks. Then it became bedtime.
Not quite midnight, I figured I was gambling and would lose. As the clock got ready to turn, the noise factor increased, and as predicted the dog started reacting. For the next half hour, she was inconsolable, which hardly makes for a festive evening. Continuously jumping and climbing, I opted to join her on the floor in the hopes I’d limit the painful experience for both of us. She was willing to sit on me as I sat in her bed and together, we ushered in the New Year as the cats bolted about. I’m guessing fireworks enthusiasts don’t have pets.
While I’ve tried the calming treats and confining for a sense of security, no prepared nest of dark sanctuary has proven helpful. My canine friend’s advanced age makes medicating her a bit of a challenge, but some resolution must be found, especially before the summer rainy season starts. I discovered this past year that thunderstorms are also extremely frightening to her. It looks like she will need a therapeutic solution to lessen the stress response because her noise anxiety is creating major headaches for me.
Looks like I’ll be seeking a New Year’s solution for this noisy problem so hopefully next year will feel a little bit more festive. Saying goodbye to frightening experiences and hello to a New Year’s Day where I’m not sleep deprived for no good reason would really be something to celebrate too.