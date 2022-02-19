Most writers I know don’t just write for their work to languish on their computers or in a file somewhere. We want our work out in the world, where others can see it and read it. And in some cases, we’d even like to be paid for it.
One way to get read, of course, is to get in a library. Granted, you don’t get paid when people check out your books. But people get to know you and your work. And for a writer, that’s always a good thing.
Now, you can’t just show up at a library with your books and hand them to the nearest librarian for them to shelve. There is a process you go through for your books to get into the system.
(I will point out that several of my books, including a non-fiction one I contributed to, are available in my local library system. Yes, this is a shameless personal plug.)
However, this didn’t deter 8-year-old Dillon Helbig, an Idaho resident who wrote a story in a red-covered notebook, illustrating it with colored pencils.
According to an article at www.washingtonpost.com, sometime in December, when his grandmother took him to the library, Dillon sneaked the book onto a children’s picture bookshelf. He wasn’t caught.
(Fellow writer friends, this kid is a professional. Don’t try this at home.)
About two days later, he confessed his deed to his mother. When Susan Helbig and Dillon returned to the library, the book was gone.
Concerned, Susan called the library, hoping to prevent them throwing it away.
The branch manager, Alex Hartman, had been surprised at Dillon’s bold move, but felt the book was too special to get rid of. He and some of the staff read it, and found the tale, “The Adventures of Dillon Helbig’s Crismis” (signed “by Dillon His Self.”) entertaining.
Hartman read it to his 6-year-old son, who thought it was one of the funniest books he’d ever heard.
In fact, the librarians were so enchanted with the book they asked for permission to put a barcode on the book and add it to the library’s collection. Dillon’s parents happily agreed, and the library even created an award – the Whoodini Award for Best Young Novelist – for the young author.
Apparently, the book is a great hit with library patrons. After a Boise news station reported on Dillon’s book, the requests for the lone copy started coming in. As of Jan. 28, there were 55 people on a waiting list for the book. There’s talk of a possible e-book version to help meet the demand.
And Dillon? He’s tickled with all the attention. And he’s apparently writing a sequel to the first book, along with a different one about a closet that eats jackets.
I love this story. I love how people did not try to kill this child’s imagination and creativity. He could well grow up to be a writer someday – though Hartman also thinks it’s possible he’ll become a librarian.
And I love how all Dillon wanted to do was to share his story with others. That is something I can relate to. We all have stories we want to share. Not all of us are cute enough to get away with slipping a book on a library shelf, but the desire is there.
Congratulations, Dillon. I hope you never lose your love of writing. And kudos to those around you supporting you every step of the way. I look forward to seeing your work someday.