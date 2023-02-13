Last month, the Yale School of Public Health held a ceremony to celebrate Bobbi Wilson, a nine year old Black kid from Caldwell, New Jersey who efforts to eradicate spotted lanternflies was seen as an environmentally progressive gesture.

The ceremony also served as an opportunity to recognize Wilson’s donation of her personal spotted lanternfly collection to Yale’s Peabody museum, where she is now listed as the donor scientist on its official database.

Recommended for you