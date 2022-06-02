Carrying my hot breakfast and steaming coffee to the screen room, I settled in to eat and enjoy the birds. Turning my view to the feeders, I recoiled at the reality before me. I had just filled all the feeders yesterday morning. Where had the seed gone?
We started feeding the birds when I bought a fancy bird feeder for my mom as a gift. Amazon carried this large metal feeder that held 10 pounds of seed and was one of the best reviewed products among birders. I thought having something like this would mean I could fill it on the weekends and enjoy the birds all week long whenever I had the opportunity to be home and relax. That worked well for a short while.
The birds must have been talking or maybe tweeting about the good eats at my place because soon more and more avian creatures came flying in. Then we added some seriously fancy premium granola-like seed. It looked so good, I joked I should put some in a baggie to eat while hiking. Raisins, peanuts, shelled sunflower seed, oiled sunflower seeds and a variety of other nuts and dried berries slipped from the bag into the feeder. I swear the squirrel almost swooned when he crashed the bird feeder later that day. This stuff wasn’t cheap but clearly it was a hit with the tree rats and the birds. This became a problem though.
Seeing the squirrels climb, drop or jump onto the feeder no matter how we hung it, we’d watch them deftly mount and cling upside down in preparation to eat. They’d lock in their toes and hang, literally shoveling this fancy delicacy of seed into their greedy little mouths. The dingo began enjoying a quick burst of exercise startling them away from the feeder, but she was quickly tired out and they stayed focused on this dining pleasure.
We tried to manage their appetites by purchasing squirrel feed. Yes, there is such a product, and it also looks like something you might pour into a bowl to enjoy while watching the game. Loaded with unshelled peanuts and cracked corn mixed with sunflower seed, the squirrels enjoyed it immensely and then zipped right back up onto the feeder for dessert.
I added suet blocks for the poor woodpeckers as they couldn’t get to the feeder with the chubby squirrel hogging the mix. It was surprising to me when the grackles found it and quickly took over that section of the outdoor dining. Now we are running through several pounds of seed and a suet block on a daily basis.
At this rate I may need to pick up another column or otherwise create an additional side hustle because dozens of beaks are relying on me. What started out as an enjoyable pastime has become a bit of a conundrum. With the price of gas and food soaring, premium seed is being eliminated from the budget and additional squirrel proofing is in the works. Staying on a bird seed budget is a necessity for now.