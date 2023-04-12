In June 2020, I wrote a letter to the editor of the News-Post about media reports of demands to “defund the police.” I reviewed the police abuse in some of our nation’s 18,000 police departments and wondered whether our three Highlands County law enforcement agencies could be guilty of the same misdeeds someday.
Sometimes a statement, such as “defund the police,” may fit on a homemade demonstration banner might get attention but not represent good public policy. I could understand the anger at the time. We were watching endless reruns of officers holding down an African American man while one officer slowly strangled the man with a knee to his neck. The minority population considered the police in that city hopeless.
Grownups in the community were quick to say what they really wanted was police reform rather than outright abolishment of the police. They called for reallocation of funds from police departments to other social services that address the root causes of crime, such as mental health support, addiction treatment, and housing assistance. However, it was the abolishment definition that quickly went viral.
Now fast forward to March 2023. The officers involved in killing George Floyd are in prison, and things have calmed down in Minneapolis. Yet another news headline about defunding police appeared on March 4, 2023. This time, it was not a sign in a low-income neighborhood; it came from an internet posting from a $100 million private airplane flying from New York to Florida. Donald Trump demanded defunding the FBI and the Department of Justice.
The best description for these two attacks on institutions necessary in civil societies is that they are surreal, and if allowed to become real policies, they would represent serious threats to law and order.
We should note the differences between the motives that produced these two defunding headlines. The young women with the first poster in Minneapolis were expressing anger over the larger issue of racism and the police policy of serving no-knock warrants that sometimes resulted in doors smashed down in the middle of the night with guns blazing away at the wrong address.
Donald Trump’s call for defunding is ironic. The former president and other conservative leaders have criticized the idea of defunding the police, arguing that it would lead to increased crime rates and less safety for citizens. His real motive behind his recent statement was not the common good. Instead, he was concerned about one person: Donald Trump.
Motives aside, the Minneapolis poster and Donald Trump have something in common. They gave extremists on both sides a wonderful gift.
Looking at the concept of moving funds from our police to other agencies in Highlands County, I agree that it has, in theory, some merit. We should send someone with a degree in psychology to a call for mental help rather than someone with a gun. The problem is that we underfund our police. We might be able to save some tax money by folding the Lake Placid police into the sheriff’s office, but we need serious funding to be able to police the raceway we call Highway 27.
James Upchurch is a resident of Sebring.