In June 2020, I wrote a letter to the editor of the News-Post about media reports of demands to “defund the police.” I reviewed the police abuse in some of our nation’s 18,000 police departments and wondered whether our three Highlands County law enforcement agencies could be guilty of the same misdeeds someday.

Sometimes a statement, such as “defund the police,” may fit on a homemade demonstration banner might get attention but not represent good public policy. I could understand the anger at the time. We were watching endless reruns of officers holding down an African American man while one officer slowly strangled the man with a knee to his neck. The minority population considered the police in that city hopeless.

