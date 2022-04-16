There are creatures that I can handle with a sense of calmness and perhaps even some happiness. Dogs are a great example of such creatures. So are cats, though Don has made it clear that he is not a cat person, so our chances of ever owning one are pretty low.
We have a cockatiel named Josie that I admit we didn’t take as good care of as we should. Due to a lack of interaction, she started going a little bonkers. One of the young men who currently live with us made her his pet project (yes, I went there), and she has thrived with the attention.
There was a time in my life when my sons, John and James, had iguanas as pets. I managed to get along with them fairly well, mostly by letting the boys manage their care and feeding. The times I wound up caring for them when they couldn’t went OK – no iguana suffered while under my care. I didn’t let them ride on my shoulder or head like the boys did, but they seemed OK with that.
Because I live in south central Florida, we have occasionally had small lizards in the house. I’ve gone from freaking out to acknowledging their existence and making sure we don’t come in contact with each other.
Some critters and I will never get along. Roaches are my nemesis and even though I’m a grown woman with some level of maturity one of these creatures has the power to turn me into a trembling, sobbing baby.
Once, in high school, some kids thought it would be “fun” to tape a large roach to the bottom of my desk. They probably didn’t anticipate me winding up hysterical in the guidance counselor’s office, but there you go.
And then, there’s snakes. I know many, if not most, snakes are not dangerous and good for the environment. That doesn’t mean I want to have an up close and personal encounter with one. So far I’ve avoided such experiences for the most part.
The same cannot be said for a couple that was driving in Australia. According to the story at www.upi.com, this couple was driving on the Bruce Highway when a red-bellied black snake slithered over their feet.
You read that right. They were in a car that was moving, and somehow this snake not only got in, it crawled over their unsuspecting feet. If I had been in that car, my shriek would have been heard throughout the country.
The couple pulled off, got out of their vehicle, and called a company named (I am not kidding) Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7. A rep for the company came to where they’d parked and managed with a little bit of difficulty to trap the 3½-foot snake and get it into a bag.
The critter was later released into the wild. The article doesn’t mention what the couple did once the car was freed of slithering menaces. I assume they resumed their journey a little shaken up but thankfully unbitten.
The article further states that the company told of another snake that got into a woman’s car engine and then popped through her dashboard in March.
That settles it. Australia is not a dream destination for me.
Hopefully neither you nor I will experience the trauma of a snake appearing in our cars. I mean, I really doubt that Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 has an office over here in the States.
But it could be worse. There could be a roach in the car.
Excuse me while I curl up into a quivering ball in the corner.