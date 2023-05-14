David Dunn-Rankin 2023

Disney criticized Governor DeSantis and the Republican state legislature when the Republicans chose to enact the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Ron DeSantis, in retribution, had our state government take over the Disney special taxing district. The plan was for Ron DeSantis’s hand-picked board to torture Disney for decades. Punishment for Disney exercising our basic American right – free speech.

The only injury Disney has done to the people of Florida has been to charge $175 for a single-day visit and still make you stand in a line for two hours to see your favorite ride. They are the second largest employer in Florida, creating more visitors to Florida than any other institution.

