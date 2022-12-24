During this month of holy days and end-of-year reflection, I am contemplating something. Our country today is being pulled apart by those who are cock-sure in their own self-righteousness ... sure that they are right and everyone else is wrong ... they are pure and everyone else is evil ... they are right and ... oh, yeah. Already done that one.
The gentleness of the gospel whispers to us that none are righteous, no, not even one. None of us is sinless (absent of wrong-doing), no, not one. None of us is better than that “Other” that so petrifies us that we allow hate in our hearts and the walls go up and the barriers erect themselves and we end up boxed in by our own faulty sense that “I am right ... everyone else is wrong.”
The kindness of the gospel softly tells us, “You are all broken vessels, and the Love of God can mend, make whole, tenderly hold ...” What a precious place to start again ... all of us on a even plain, in an equal state of brokenness, deficiency. If we realize that, every one we meet becomes an equal, not a lesser-than-me prospect to be hated, feared, denigrated, pushed away.
The truth of the gospel is that God, that Supreme Creator, knows this sad truth about us and loves us anyway. The beauty of the Christmas Cycle (which includes Advent, the 12 days of Christmas and Epiphany) is that it reminds us of God’s universal Love that snuck into the world in a time we can no longer identify, and became for us Emmanuel, which means “God with us ...” in order to restore us, make us whole, help us to start over again, to infuse us with the Love of Heaven that we can share with each other.
The tears of the gospel come from us missing God’s infinitely precious and powerful Love each day. If the Creator of the Universe loves us enough to tiptoe into the world to be with us, how can we not be present with one another ... in that Love ... without the ugliness, without the rancor and division, without the fractious words, feelings and actions.
This blessed season and month full of holy days can be moment of restart for us ... a moment to allow God to make us whole ... wholly present for one another ... wholly present in a broken world ... wholly filled with peace and joy and hope and gentleness and kindness and Love ...
Happy Wholly-Days, Holy Days, Holidays ... Happy--filled with Joy ... Happy ... filled with peace ... Happy – carrying that Love with us ... into the lives of others ...
Yes ... Happy Wholly-Days ... Holy Days ... Holidays ... Wow!
Prudence Thayer-Klaene is a resident of Sebring.