During this month of holy days and end-of-year reflection, I am contemplating something. Our country today is being pulled apart by those who are cock-sure in their own self-righteousness ... sure that they are right and everyone else is wrong ... they are pure and everyone else is evil ... they are right and ... oh, yeah. Already done that one.

The gentleness of the gospel whispers to us that none are righteous, no, not even one. None of us is sinless (absent of wrong-doing), no, not one. None of us is better than that “Other” that so petrifies us that we allow hate in our hearts and the walls go up and the barriers erect themselves and we end up boxed in by our own faulty sense that “I am right ... everyone else is wrong.”

