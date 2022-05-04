After reading (Correspondent) Tom Meisenheimer’s article in the April 20th newspaper about those classic train cars coming to Lake Placid Depot Museum, I got so into remembering my childhood days. See, I came from a railroad family. My step-dad, my uncles, a cousin or two, all worked and lived Nickle Plate railroad of Bellevue, Ohio.
Dad, Claude W. Beasley, who they called C.W., was the undercover, plainclothes man at Bellevue. My uncles were mostly yard men or rail switchers, and my favorite cousin, Joyce Cramer, was a private secretary, who later when computers took over, became a know when, where and how many trains, cars were either switched, postponed or going north, south, east or west out of Bellevue, Ohio. She could tell you who was running what and what time of day or night it was running and how many were involved in the maneuver. Bellevue, Ohio, had the biggest turntable in the Northeast area.
Because Dad was like the Eliot Ness of railroad cops. I learned at about the age of 12 years how to reverse a collar on a white dress shirt. Yep. The coal dust around the depot and yards would settle around a guy’s neck and was almost impossible to get out of the material, so upon turning the collars made for longer wearing of a white shirt. He wore dark suits and worse his gun under his left arm. He wore wide-brimmed hats to keep wind, rain, show off his face.
He wore out many soles on his shoes from all the checking the miles of box cars. He would have to check the seals on checking for bums trying to get a free ride some direction.
One time he came home from his job for he had to arrest a guy who was stealing tools (railroad property). Before he could arrest the guy though, he had to watch, follow the guy to his home with the stolen items and the unload and take them onto his property. At that time, he made the arrest, which was in front of the guy’s wife and children. So sad.
Another time there was a derailment a few miles away and Dad had to go stand guard for there was produce strung everywhere around. Lots of canned meats, expensive stuff that people would have to cart away. Anyway, he didn’t have a stand-in so he could leave and go get a meal or drink so Mom packed him some food and drinks, took to him over at the wreck ‘til re-enforcements got there to give him a break or two ‘til the spill was cleaned up.
One time there was a derailment where lots of cattle were being hauled so all the area people were out trying to round up lots of loose cows.
One time, Dad, my sister and I were hoeing out in the potato patch at home and a car pulled into our driveway. Turned out to be the NPRR photographer from Cleveland, Ohio, wanting to get a story and pics of Dad, about the farm, etc. for the RR magazine. Well, my sister and I didn’t even have shoes on while out there working in the garden. So Dad told us to go get our boots, hats on and he’d saddle up the horses so the guys could get some pictures for that monthly magazine, which they did, but Dad didn’t change into nice clothes. He kept his work (garden clothes) on.
Several months later here we had our pictures in the NPRR magazine. I saved this one because we were so proud to be noticed.
Yes, I’ve always thought one of those little caboose cars would be so neat to set out somewhere for a guest house or a vacation spot.
I’m glad some are being saved to be admired and remembered.
And did I speak of the many times our family rode on the train from Bellevue to Cleveland, Ohio, to watch the Cleveland Indians play ball?
Those were great times.
Kathy Ashbaugh is a Sebring resident. She included a copy of the Nickle Plate Road Magazine from 1954 that included the article she mentions here. The magazine will be gifted to the Lake Placid Depot Museum.