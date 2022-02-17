Speculation persists that if Donald Trump tosses his MAGA hat into the ring for president in 2024, he will tap Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as his running mate. There are three reasons that the chances of this Trump-”Baby Trump” tandem happening are virtually nil.
First, there is the roadblock contained in the Constitution. The Founding Fathers were keenly aware of the animosity created by too much power concentrated in the hands of the larger states. Back then, the chief heavyweight was Virginia, home to four of the first five presidents. Massachusetts was a close second, with the Adams family, John and his son John Quincy, accounting for POTUS #2 and #6.
To alleviate the fears of smaller states, Article II, Section 1, later reinforced by the 12th Amendment, specifies that electors cast two ballots, one for president, one for vice president, “of whom one at least shall not be an inhabitant of the the same state with themselves.” Since Trump and DeSantis are both Florida residents, Sunshine State electors would have to choose one but reject the other if the MAGA ticket carries the state. This could create a political quagmire, shades of Bush-Gore 2000, if the Electoral College vote is close enough that Florida’s 30 electoral votes provide the margin of difference.
Second, the position of VP is mostly known for its political obscurity. John Nance Garner, the first of FDR’s three VPs, decried the post as “not worth a warm bucket of spit.” Ever heard of Garner, George Dallas, William King, Schuyler Colfax, William Wheeler, Levi Morton, Garret Hobart, or James Sherman? Didn’t think so. All were politically buried on Inauguration Day, too insignificant to even warrant being an answer (or question) on Jeopardy. DeSantis would enjoy a higher national image as governor of the third largest state than carrying out the insignificant duties assigned to him by a President more interested in embellishing his own political profile and bloated ego.
The last reason “trumps” the other two. DeSantis is all too cognizant of the fate of Mike Pence. No one was more loyal to Trump than his 2016 and 2020 running mate. His reward was to have POTUS #45 demand that he violate his oath of office by the unconstitutional act of refusing to certify the valid 2020 electoral results. At Trump’s urging, MAGA Storm Troopers shouted “Hang Mike Pence” in their Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and only the swift reaction of law enforcement saved the Pence family from their grasp. Think DeSantis wants to be thrown under the MAGA bus of sedition and personal endangerment? Think again.
DeSantis has time on his side. If re-elected governor this year, he would be term limited out of office in 2026, just in time to start campaigning for his ultimate goal, the White House in 2028. He would then be only 50 years old, a far cry from our last two geriatric chief executives. The median age of all presidents at their first inauguration is 55. He has labeled conjecture of any 2024 national run as “nonsense.” Given the above reasons, he should be taken at his word.
Ed Engler is a resident of Sebring.