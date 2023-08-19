If you hang around me long enough, you will discover my Diet Dr Pepper addiction. It is currently my favorite soda, especially the zero-sugar cherry flavor, which I hunt for diligently at Walmart and get cranky when they’ve run out.
Understand, I have nothing against regular Dr Pepper except for the fact that it has calories. I rarely indulge in such decadence as I’m trying to lose weight and must make some sacrifices. While some can’t stand the taste of diet soda, it has become enjoyable for me and I have no problem guzzling it any chance I get.
Unfortunately, Diet Dr Pepper is rarely offered in restaurants. This means I must settle for something else. That usually means Diet Coke, though if I must I will also drink (sigh) Diet Pepsi. Any carbonated cola in a storm.
Some of you are no doubt ready to weigh in (pun intended) on how bad diet soda is for me and how I should be drinking something healthier, such as water.
I can drink water if it’s filtered. Sebring water straight from the tap? Ugh. While I don’t go the bottled water route, I do have a filter on my tap that makes the water tolerable. But it’s better if I dump something into it. For example, water tastes much better when I run it through my Keurig with a coffee pod.
One thing I am trying to do is cut down on nighttime caffeine. Most of the time, caffeine doesn’t affect me – I’ve been known to down a can of Dr Pepper Zero Cherry and got to bed without issues – but I’ve noticed my body is feeling it a little bit more as I get older. So, for example, as I type this, I have a large bottle of a sparkling water beverage that has black cherry flavoring. What it doesn’t have are calories, caffeine, sugar or sodium, making it innocuous to my diet and my sleep cycle.
There are, of course, many kinds of sodas out there. One that has never appealed to me is Mountain Dew. It’s probably OK, but Diet Dr Pepper has stolen my heart. I think Mountain Dew has a number of flavors, but I’m not motivated to try any of them.
One woman recently tried to use Diet Mountain Dew for an unusual purpose. According to an article I read on www.wsbtv.com, she poured the soda on herself in an attempt to erase forensic evidence off her body.
I am not kidding. The woman, 35-yer-old Nicole Maks, was arrested in the death of her roommate, 79-year-old Michael Cerasoli, who was found in a smoldering house in Daytona Beach.
When the police arrived at the house, they discovered Cerasoli’s body had multiple stab wounds on his torso and injuries to his head. There were two cell phones by the body, one belonging to Maks. There was a bloody knife on Maks’ phone.
When she was found two hours later, she had blood on her leg and wore a torn shirt. Once she eventually admitted knowing Cerasoli and that she’d seen him that day, she was taken into custody.
While in custody, officers came with a warrant to test Maks’ body for DNA evidence. At that point, she asked for a can of Diet Mountain Dew. Once she had it, according to a probable cause affidavit, she “procrastinated” with it.
When the officers tried to take it away, she resisted and poured the soda all over her body and hair, apparently in the hopes of washing off evidence.
It didn’t do her much good. According to The Daytona Beach News-Journal, her DNA was found on a knife handle near the body. She is currently in jail without bond until her hearing on Sept. 5.
Maybe she’d have had better luck with Diet Dr Pepper?
Anyway, the takeaway here is soda is meant to be drunk, not to conceal evidence. Keep that in mind next time you get some.