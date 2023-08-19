If you hang around me long enough, you will discover my Diet Dr Pepper addiction. It is currently my favorite soda, especially the zero-sugar cherry flavor, which I hunt for diligently at Walmart and get cranky when they’ve run out.

Understand, I have nothing against regular Dr Pepper except for the fact that it has calories. I rarely indulge in such decadence as I’m trying to lose weight and must make some sacrifices. While some can’t stand the taste of diet soda, it has become enjoyable for me and I have no problem guzzling it any chance I get.

Recommended for you