As I have written before, college admissions have become a substantial part of my life over the past few years. I have spent countless hours reporting my academic history, my extracurriculars, test scores, and other important pieces that go into a college application. All of these parts hopefully will earn my admission into at least one of the most prestigious colleges in the world, some with less than a 10% admission rate.
Over the past 15 years, colleges have begun to take into account a new factor: race. For the top colleges in the United States, schools have begun to accept more students from minority groups, such as African American or Hispanic applicants. These groups are found to attend these prestigious colleges at a lower rate than a white or Asian American student. Although in theory, accepting more minorities would seem like a good idea, it means that these admissions offices have to accept less of the majority.
At the end of January, the conservative-leaning Supreme Court announced that it would be revisiting the influence of race in college admissions. Specifically, they would be targeting affirmative action in admissions at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. The lawsuit claims that in order to accommodate for this increased selection of minority students, these admissions committees would discriminate against Asian American students, which historically have a much higher admission rate.
This practice has become a major component of the affirmative action movement over the last few years and has been pushed into many colleges and universities. Therefore, this case would set a massive precedent for the college admissions system across the nation.
Should the Supreme Court, which has a conservative majority, find that this practice is unconstitutional, it would alter the system that many colleges base their admissions system on. That being said, it will be difficult given the precedents established by previous court benches. In 2013 and 2016, the court ruled that the use of race in a University of Texas admission decision was constitutional. A modern ruling that would find the use of race in admissions as unconstitutional would have to overturn previous significant rulings on the same issue, a challenge for any Supreme Court bench..
Even being a minority member myself, I can agree with the premise that this lawsuit is basing the argument on. I can also agree with the idea of a fair admissions process but not with one that prefers students of a certain minority group and is critical of members of another group.
I have worked hard over the past four years to place myself in the best possible position for the admissions process and I would hate to know that I was admitted because of my Hispanic background. College admissions are already very competitive and no group should have to face an uphill battle, regardless of which group is in question.
The federal government already took a huge step in its attempts to make the admissions process a fair process with Operation Varsity Blues in 2019 and hopefully the Supreme Court takes another step with their ruling.
Miguel Arceo is a senior student athlete at Sebring High School.