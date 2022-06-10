“There is no such thing as an absolute right.”
I first heard these words in a college political science class back in the late ‘60s. The professor, the most conservative member of the department, supported the Vietnam Conflict and firmly believed that property rights took precedent over the civil and environmental concerns of the day. But as a principled Republican, a dying breed in today’s toxic political environment, he recognized that unrestricted freedom for some was a danger to all.
Upon reflection, I have come to recognize the wisdom of his simple pronunciation during that very tumultuous time in American history. His words still resonate today following the latest, but not the last, mass shootings by white supremacist, socially isolated, and mentally ill sadists who live in a country with 4% of the world population but 40% of the world private gun ownership. This includes an estimated 20 million assault rifles like the ones legally acquired by the 18-year-old killers in Buffalo and Uvalde. In the US today, guns outnumber people. What could possibly go wrong?
Second Amendment absolutists should consider the consequences of applying their twisted rhetoric to the First Amendment freedoms enshrined above them in the Constitution. “Speech” and “press” are circumscribed by slander and libel laws along with protections against obscenity, child porn, etc. “Assembly” does not allow for the blocking of traffic with your soapbox or interfering with the constitutional duties of lawmakers, as hundreds of Capitol Hill insurrectionists are finding out the hard way in court. And “religion” does not allow practices such as polygamy or animal sacrifice as a rite of their faith.
Gun rights advocates correctly point to the 5-4 Supreme Court ruling in District of Colombia vs. Heller (2008) as legitimacy for personal gun possession for home protection. They should, since this case was the legal and proper interpretation The Founding Fathers intended back when bearing arms mainly meant single shot muskets. However, the case holding shot down the absolutist creed with “the right to bear arms is not unlimited” and “guns can continue to be regulated.” Writing for the majority, Justice Antonin Scalia, a conservative Reagan appointee, specifically cited felons and the mentally ill as those who can be denied access to firearms because of the danger they pose to public safety.
My professor finished his presentation by quoting former Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes that “the freedom to swing your fist ends where somebody’s nose begins.” Thank you, Dr. Kvam, for your keen insights into absolute rights sentiment being constitutionally wrong. If only your clairvoyance would influence the low hanging fruit on the MAGA tree and their sycophant political hacks to return sanity and safety to public policy by putting “we” before “me.”
“We,” as in “We, the People.”
Main source – a letter by me in The Highlands Today (12/23/12) in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook School Massacre 10 years ago.
Ed Engler is a resident of Sebring.