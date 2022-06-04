On Wednesdays, there is a routine that Don and I follow prior to evening Bible study. We meet at a nearby Burger King sometime between 6 and 7 p.m. and have dinner together. It allows us a few minutes of couple time on a busy day.
This past Wednesday I hurried out of the house because I wanted to stop and get gas for my car before I went to Burger King. For once, my chipped credit card worked the first time I inserted it into the card reader. While the car was getting gassed up, I went back inside it and reached for my phone.
It wasn’t in my purse. It wasn’t on the passenger seat. It wasn’t in the car.
I was pretty sure I knew exactly where it was – on a small portable table that the very laptop I’m now typing on sits. I’d placed it next to the laptop and in my rush to get out, left it there.
This turned out to be a much bigger deal than it should have been.
Look, I am old enough (never mind how old) to remember life without cell phones. I remember pay phones. I carried a date book with a calendar in it to record various appointments and the like. Maps were on paper.
A phone you could carry with you? That would do all of the above and more? That was a novel concept for my generation.
Of course, young people don’t realize this. They have been raised with the contraptions and the thought of not having everything at your fingertips is foreign to them. As I was reminded on Wednesday, we do a lot with our phones. And a good bit of it isn’t making phone calls.
I found I kept reaching for the stupid thing during dinner, while Don and I discussed various things. At one point I thought I could look up something to check on a fact Don had heard – but no phone. No Google. I had to rely on Don to look things up, and while I love the man dearly, my search terms would have been different.
When we got to Bible study, I didn’t have my lesson with me, because it was on a document I planned to access off my phone. It turned out to be a moot point because none of my class showed up. It was still annoying.
A friend and I planned to get together, but I didn’t have my phone, which has my calendar on it. And my memory is terrible when it comes to appointments and such. I had to tell my friend to text me so I had her address and phone number and we’d set something up after I got home.
Later, I wanted to show a picture of John with his kids to someone – but guess where it was? Yup, on my phone, which I didn’t have. So, I promised the next time I saw my friend I’d have my phone and would show it to him.
This bothers me at some level. Should I be this dependent on a small electronic device? Am I a cell phone addict? Should I try to find ways to lessen my need for it?
On the other hand, it’s terribly convenient. It does so much for me. It guides me to unfamiliar places. It amuses me when I’m bored. It keeps me in touch with loved ones. I use the device every day for all that and more.
So, I probably won’t be giving up my cell phone anytime soon. If you happen to find it laying around somewhere, do me a favor and give it to me. I bet I’m needing it.