Here we are: Another year and another plug for holiday for Pánfilo de Narváez.
Who is this guy you ask? He’s only the most unsung Spanish explorer ever to hack his way through the Florida scrub.
Updated: September 28, 2022 @ 6:14 am
So dedicated was this man to finding gold and claiming land for Spain that he and his men ran out of food before deciding to head back to the colony of Mexico, in horse-hide boats.
Did I mention they had to eat all their horses first?
They ate their last horse on Sept. 22, 1528, and set sail along the coast to Mexico in leather boats.
They had six inches of freeboard — the distance from the water to the rim of the boat. Easy to swamp.
I didn’t say these guys were sailors, or boat-builders, or experienced explorers.
Narváez died on that voyage, but his men kept on until a tiny few made it to Mexico in 1536 after being enslaved by natives. Álvar Núñez Cabeza de Vaca was one of them, credited with exploring the modern American Southwest.
Most “explorers” were not experienced, but they blazed trails anyway, surviving on their wits. That’s something worth celebrating, especially since it drops right after the first week of Hispanic Heritage Month.
Here’s the background: Narváez sailed from Spain on June 17, 1527, with five ships; 600 soldiers, sailors and colonists, and a charter from the king of Spain.
When they got to Santo Domingo, 140 men ran off. In Cuba, another 50 died in a hurricane.
Most people would pack it in, but not Narváez.
In late February 1528, he and the remaining 400 or so sailed for Tampa Bay, looking for gold. In May, he took 300 men inland and told his ships to “meet him up the coast.”
This is Florida, with tons of Gulf Coast beaches, not all of them visible from the Gulf because of barrier islands.
Narváez didn’t know this. That’s the experience factor.
By late July, Narváez’s men had reached present-day St. Marks, but neither he nor his ships could find each other. By September, still wandering and out of food, his men started to eat their horses.
When they reached Apalachee Bay, which they called “Bahía de los Caballos” or “Bay of Horses,” they built five 30-foot-long, horsehide boats.
On Sept. 22, 1528, after eating their last horse, they set sail on “El Viaje de la Muerte.” Eventually, all but 15 died, including Narváez.
When we first heard this story in high school history, one kid yelled out, “Hey! ‘Eat Your Last Horse Day!’” Call it “El Día de Comer tu Último Caballo,” if you wish.
The name stuck. Our teacher made horse-shaped cookies, and I’ve had horse-shaped cookies every Sept. 22 since then.
Maybe we can get it instituted as a recognized holiday.
Or maybe we can just honor their struggle by eating one last horse cookie.
