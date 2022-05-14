As I mentioned in my column last week, I somehow strained the tendons and ligaments to my right knee. This caused several things to occur.
I have a brace that I wear on said knee most of the time. For a while, we used a special sport tape to give the knee support without the brace. Unfortunately, I developed something called a friction blister on my leg from the tape. It is still healing as I type this, so the tape is off limits for now.
I also have been experiencing the ups and downs of physical therapy. I go to a center out of the hospital formerly known as Highlands Regional Medical Center but has recently changed its name to HCA Florida Highlands Hospital. Why they changed a perfectly good name is beyond me, but no one asked my opinion.
In general, physical therapy has been a positive experience. The therapist I work with most of the time is a young man named Mark who does an excellent job of challenging me near but not past the point I want to throw in the towel. He’s upbeat, cheerful and encouraging, as are his coworkers.
When I started therapy, we were focused on getting the stupid knee to hurt less. Now, several weeks in, we’re strengthening the muscles around the knee as well as both legs in general, which Mark noticed weren’t as strong as they could be.
You’ve heard the phrase, “no pain, no gain?” While pain is discouraged during physical therapy, I have been called on to push my limits so that I gain strength in my legs and encourage the muscles to improve. This takes something called effort. The therapists are big on putting forth enough effort to be challenged, but not so much that it causes pain. It’s a delicate balance, but one they manage to achieve with me and other patients.
But there is a downside to physical therapy. Your muscles get tired from working out. I learned this through an experience involving my Wednesday night Bible class and a small chair.
On Wednesday I had physical therapy mid-to-late afternoon. I had time to go home, put together my lesson for my class of 5-year-olds, and shower before heading out for dinner with Don prior to Bible study.
In my classroom, the chairs are designed for small people. People like my twin girls who are a part of my class. I painfully lowered myself into one of the small chairs and taught, letting the girls get needed supplies from out cabinet so I didn’t have to jump up frequently.
When class was ending, I placed my hands on the low table in front of me and tried to stand up. I had succeeded last week in this and didn’t foresee a problem.
Apparently, my muscles were very tired from PT. Their response to my effort was, “You’re kidding, right?” I couldn’t stand up.
The girls’ mother taught another class down the hall. I instructed my students to ask her to come into my room, figuring an adult could give me a needed hand.
I heard them ask her once, but they were in the doorway of my classroom and I’m sure she didn’t hear them down the hall. The girls then darted out of the room, leaving me in an interesting situation.
Fortunately, I saw that the teen’s class was heading out. I called to their teacher, a man named Bill, and asked for assistance. He gladly gave me a hand and I managed to lurch to my feet with an “Ow” as my tired knees complained.
It could be worse, I know, but I think I’m going to find an adult-sized chair for my room until the legs are a bit stronger. In the meantime, if you see me struggling to stand up somewhere, feel free to offer me a hand. And it’s OK to laugh while you do.