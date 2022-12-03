This Thanksgiving, as has become our tradition, Don and I travelled to South Carolina to visit our oldest son John, his wife Amanda, and our two adorable grandbabies, Lavinia and Matthias.
It was a wonderful visit with family. Our younger son James and his girlfriend Mary also showed up, and we had a lot of time to eat, play board games, and talk.
Amanda and John are gracious hosts. They put up with the disruption our visits cause with grace and patience. In return, we love on our grandbabies and even babysit them if Mommy and Daddy want some alone time.
Getting to South Carolina was OK, even though we were routed through Atlanta (I think when you die, you may get to your ultimate destination via Atlanta, but I can’t prove this). But getting back was a little less straightforward.
First off, we had to leave the house at four in the morning to get to the airport for a 5:55 a.m. flight. We loaded our things into John’s car, and I stuck my phone in my jacket pocket.
When we got to the airport, we unloaded, hugged goodbye and John pulled away. At that point, I realized my phone was no longer in my possession. It had fallen out in the car.
Don immediately tried to call John’s phone, which went to voicemail. I then asked for my husband’s phone and dialed my number.
“Well, this is interesting,” my son said when he answered my phone. I asked him to please come back to the airport and he was gracious enough to do so and hand over my device, which did not go back in the jacket pocket.
Security looked like it would be quick – Greenville International Airport is small and there weren’t a lot of people there. They let us leave our electronics in our backpacks and I sent my stuff through the scanner.
They pulled my bag aside. This didn’t concern me very much. In addition to my laptop, I had an iPad, a Kindle, and a Nintendo Switch in the bag. I figured they just needed to look them over.
They didn’t like something about my laptop. They decided to rescan it, and I began to get nervous. What if they confiscated it? This is not just my travel laptop; it has my writing stuff on it, as well as other things I’d rather not lose.
Poor Don, who’d gotten through security with no hassle, kept looking over at me wondering what was going on. I didn’t want to leave my stuff, so I stood there in stocking feet and waited to be cleared.
Finally, they decided the laptop was OK and let me have it and the rest of my gear back.
When we got to Atlanta, the airline decided to toss me a monkey wrench. When I fly, I wear a waist pack to carry my wallet and other small items. Ninety-nine percent of the time, this is acceptable and not counted towards the two bag limit airlines have concerning carry ons.
This time they busted me. The announced that waist packs counted as a carryon and passengers wearing them either had to consolidate into two items or check a bag.
I admit it made me cranky. I emptied the contents of the waist pack into my backpack and stuffed the waist pack itself inside as well. Fortunately, it all fit. Checking a bag was a non-starter because I refuse to check my backpack (not only does it carry my electronics, but also my medication) and the airlines aren’t crazy about checking a bag with a CPAP in it.
Despite all that we arrived alive back in Florida and got home at a decent hour.
I hope any holiday travel plans you have go smoothly this season. Just remember to leave time to get through security and if you have a waist pack, make sure your other carry-on has room for your stuff. Just in case.