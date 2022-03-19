Don and I have been in South Carolina this past week, indulging in one of our occasional trips to see and spoil our grandchildren. Getting to see their parents as well is a perk.
So, before I tell you what happened on Wednesday, I must put in the disclaimer that none of it is my daughter-in-law’s fault. Amanda consistently gave me correct information, and the ensuing events are due to my lack of focus and the general insanity of our GPS.
Wednesday morning John and Amanda planned a visit to the Children’s Museum in Greer. Because the museum doesn’t have parking for the general public, patrons are expected to park at Heritage Green, the cultural center. Amanda encouraged us to set the GPS to Heritage Green. That is what she said.
For some reason, I heard Heritage Park, and that is what I told the GPS, which Don officially named “Nanny.” This doesn’t mean I’ve abandoned “You Stupid Thing” as something to call it – it’s just been regulated to nickname status.
When we got to Heritage Park, it was clear that we were in the wrong place. So my next step was to tell the GPS to go to the Children’s Museum. This sent us back to the interstate with Don, who was driving, grumbling. It was raining and that didn’t help his mood or his attitude about the GPS.
After a while, we grew concerned. There are TWO Children’s Museums in the area – one in Greer, and another in Spartanburg. We became increasingly sure it was taking us to Spartanburg, so we tried the next thing: We punched in the address.
Unfortunately, there is more than one 300 College Street, and we wound up (you’ve probably already figured it out) at the wrong one. Annoyed, I told Nanny quite firmly that we wanted to go to the Children’s Museum in Greer. Her response was to send us back to the interstate for the third or fourth time.
By this time Don is past irritated and all the way to fed up. He decided to pull into a gas station, presumably to get gas. But Don also decided he was done with modern technology and tried to get a paper map. Wonder of wonders, they had none.
Nanny might have sensed that Don was ready to replace her with a paper map and a marker, because she did what she was supposed to do at last, and we arrived at the museum, at my estimation, an hour after we started out.
But the grandkids still had a fun time at the perfectly wonderful Children’s Museum, which caters to younger kids as well as older. Afterwards, we drove to Denny’s for lunch (Nanny got us there with nary a peep) where Lavinia consumed more bacon than anyone else at the table. Afterwards, we returned to the house without incident.
Unlike Don, I’m not ready to give up on GPS navigation yet. This doesn’t mean I fully trust it – I labor under the suspicion that any GPS is fully capable of giving us a stupid direction just to see if we’ll follow it – but I figure with the proper instructions we can get her to take us where we want to go.
So we will be relying on Nanny to head home at the end of this week. At least I think we’ll be heading home. Unless Nanny is plotting some revenge. If we wind up in Ohio, I’ll let you know.