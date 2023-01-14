This week was a momentous one in my life. This past Monday, Don and I celebrated 40 years of being married.
“Celebrated” isn’t exactly a good description of what we did. You see, on the day of our anniversary I was in Las Vegas, Nevada, attending a writing workshop. Don stayed home. When we discussed the situation, we agreed to postpone any celebration.
We did talk on our anniversary. And I posted something appropriately sappy on Facebook. But cards and the like are waiting for my return to Florida.
And it’s an example of one thing I’ve learned over the years: the importance of being flexible. Don, bless his heart, knows how important my writing is to me and is willing to make accommodations for it. He is also not afraid to push me the days I gripe about writing and threaten to quit. We both know that we aren’t restricted to a single day to celebrate our time together and are willing to make it work.
Another thing I’ve learned after 40 years? To get to this point, you have to commit yourself to making the marriage work. Sometimes, it’s an easy thing to do; other times it can be quite difficult and you find yourself struggling with this person that you love but maybe aren’t too fond of at the moment.
A long time ago, Don and I agreed that no matter what happened, divorce wasn’t an option. We could get mad at each other, argue, and maybe get pouty with one another (although to be honest Don doesn’t get pouty, that’s all me), but in the end we know that whatever isn’t right, we will choose to fix it.
Not everyone likes this. True, there are situations where fixing isn’t an option. But these are far rarer than a lot of people believe, at least according to statistics that place the divorce rate between 40-50% in the United States. Good news I discovered is that the divorce rate may be going down. That is encouraging.
After 40 years you also realize that communication is important. It didn’t take too long in our relationship to learn that neither of us could read minds, and sometimes we needed to talk things out rather than guess what the other one is thinking.
Oh, by this time we each have a clue about the other’s opinion on certain things. But sometimes we need information from our partner to know what is going on. That means, for example, if there is an issue, not to stew about it and clam up. Don and I have found that if we can talk about something, we can deal with it most of the time.
And sometimes we have to agree to disagree. While we are on the same page on important matters, we don’t always share the same opinions on given issues. These are not what I’d call, “Heaven or Hell” issues, but simply matters of opinion. By now we know that we can disagree and still respect each other.
Don is very considerate of me. Not only does he respect the fact I’m working on a writing career, but he also finds other ways to show he cares. For one thing, though he himself doesn’t drink coffee, he knows how I like mine and will often get me some when we check out of a hotel. He has accepted that I’m not a morning person, though he sometimes forgets and tries to tell me something when I’m not entirely awake. But no one’s perfect.
I am blessed to have had a wonderful marriage for 40 years. I don’t know if we can cram in another 40, but I’d sure like to try. I know the journey will be worth it.