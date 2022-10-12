Now that Hurricane Ian has passed our area, you may be wondering what to do about damage to your home and how to safely clean up after water or wind damage and power outages. This week, I want to share some resources and information with you about just those topics.

Many properties in our area had wind damage, mostly downed tree debris and limbs, from what I have seen driving in our communities. There was also a lot of flooding and water damage in some areas. While we were thankfully not hit as hard as the coastal counties, it is important to keep safety in mind as you begin to clean up around your own property or help neighbors with theirs.

Recommended for you