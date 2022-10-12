Now that Hurricane Ian has passed our area, you may be wondering what to do about damage to your home and how to safely clean up after water or wind damage and power outages. This week, I want to share some resources and information with you about just those topics.
Many properties in our area had wind damage, mostly downed tree debris and limbs, from what I have seen driving in our communities. There was also a lot of flooding and water damage in some areas. While we were thankfully not hit as hard as the coastal counties, it is important to keep safety in mind as you begin to clean up around your own property or help neighbors with theirs.
Tree debris is usually placed at the side of the road for pick up. With the large amount of debris from this storm, it is important to try to place it where the view of traffic is not blocked. My neighborhood has huge piles in front of every house, including mine. Backing out of the driveway has become challenging, trying to be sure I can see around or through the tree limbs. Please be sure to put any tree debris from your property a bit back from the edge of the road so that drivers can see oncoming traffic.
Also, if you are working with a chainsaw to cut limbs and branches to a workable size, please be sure to follow the manufacturers instructions for use and safety. For more information on handling chainsaws, please visit Working Safely with Chainsaws (osha.gov).
Water from flooding may have entered your home, leaving damp furniture, floors, and walls that can develop into mold if not cleaned properly. Mold is especially harmful for those with breathing conditions, such as asthma or COPD. For extensive water damage, you may need to call an expert for help. If the damaged area is small, you can try cleaning it yourself by following the steps outlined by FEMA: mix 1.5 cups of bleach per gallon of sudsy water and spray the mixture on any mold, then use a stiff brush to scrub the moldy area. Let it air dry. Visible spots may dry in a week, but there are those areas you cannot see that will take longer, so don’t rush it.
Be sure to wear protective gear while doing any clean up, including goggles, face masks to filter harsh chemicals, gloves, and clothing that covers your arms and legs completely. Circulate air throughout the home to help speed the drying process and use dehumidifiers to remove moisture. Open doors and windows and use fans to help push the air out. It is important to remove all damaged items or materials that may have been contaminated by water. Throw out any item that cannot be cleaned and dried completely.
More information on this topic can be found at Fact Sheet: Mold: Problems and Solutions | FEMA.gov. Additional information from the Highlands County website is located at Welcome to Highlands County, FL (highlandsfl.gov), including the hotline number of (800) 451-1954.
As you work around your house or property, remember that many animals have been displaced by the storm. Be sure to watch for snakes and alligators that may have been forced to leave their usual homes and are seeking shelter or moving from one place to another. Some animals, such as racoons, may carry rabies. Don’t assume any wild or stray animal is friendly or needs help or food. Putting out food for strays will bring more animals to your home, and many are not safe.
If you do see an animal acting strangely, do not approach it. Go inside and call Highlands County Animal Control at 863-402-6730 for assistance. If you are bitten or scratched by a strange animal, or one that is acting oddly, clean the wound thoroughly with soap and clean water. Seek medical attention right away for serious injuries and report the bite to animal control authorities.
Finally, mosquitoes love the water that builds up in yards during floods and storms. If you have standing water, try to remove it by tipping over the container it is in and draining the water. Ponds, ditches and reservoirs can be breeding grounds for mosquitoes, but you can put mosquito dunks in those bodies of water to reduce the number of mosquitoes. Remember to cover up when you are outside working to limit your exposure to mosquitoes. Use bug repellent with 10-30% DEET, picardin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535 to help reduce the chance of being bitten.
There is no Disaster Recovery Center in Highlands County as yet, but you can still apply for FEMA assistance by going to www.disasterassistance.gov or calling (800) 621-3362 (FEMA).
Additional information on all Hurricane Ian response and recovery activities can be found at Emergency Info | Florida Disaster.
Please continue to take care of each other and be safe.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.