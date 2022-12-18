“The torch has been passed to a new generation of Americans.” – John F. Kennedy Inaugural Address (1961)

These stirring words highlighted the sharp contrast that cold January day between the outgoing Ike and the incoming JFK. At 70, POTUS #34 Eisenhower was then the oldest sitting President in history. At 43, his successor, POTUS #35, would be the youngest ever elected to The Oval Office. Youth appeared to have won the day. What happened to the Kennedy mystique, along with his call to “ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country”?

