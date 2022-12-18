“The torch has been passed to a new generation of Americans.” – John F. Kennedy Inaugural Address (1961)
These stirring words highlighted the sharp contrast that cold January day between the outgoing Ike and the incoming JFK. At 70, POTUS #34 Eisenhower was then the oldest sitting President in history. At 43, his successor, POTUS #35, would be the youngest ever elected to The Oval Office. Youth appeared to have won the day. What happened to the Kennedy mystique, along with his call to “ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country”?
For starters, we all got older and have lived longer. Average life expectancy in the US in 1900 was 47. By 2000, it had risen to 78. Elected officials now had more years to make their office a lifetime achievement award. The American public is complicit in this endeavor, since incumbents are normally re-elected a whopping 90% of the time. Voters, you can’t be part of the solution if you are part of the problem.
The recent Changing Of the Guard for the upcoming 118th Congress by Democrats is encouraging. Speaker Pelosi (82) and her two top aides, both fellow octogenarians, are passing down JFK’s torch to younger members. Now if they can only convince POTUS #46 (80), for all his political expertise, to follow suit. Don’t expect relief from the GOP, with its Senate party leader McConnell (80) and former President Pro Tempore Charles Grassley (87). And don’t forget POTUS #45 will be 78 next Election Day. Former senile segregationist Senator Strom Thurmond, a Democrat turned Republican, has them all beat by staying in office until he was 100.
Don’t blame The Founding Fathers for this geriatric nightmare. Age limits are included in the Constitution, but for the minimum, not the maximum. You must be 25 to serve in the House, 30 for the Senate, and 35 for the President and VP. The original document contained no age or term limits since life expectancy was much shorter back then. Furthermore, it was a revolutionary and radical idea that created a democratic republic lake in a sea of divine right monarchies.
However, following POTUS #32 FDR’s fourth election, Congress in 1951 ratified the 22nd Amendment. It provided that “no Person shall be elected to the office of President more than twice.” Congress was silent on setting any limits on themselves. Since the document specifies minimum age requirements, it would take an amendment, not simple statutory law, to codify maximum age or term limits like those found in the 22nd Amendment.
The amendment process itself, designed as a guard rail for progress, is now off the rails. Subtract the first 10 (The Bill of Rights), considered part of the original document, then eliminate Prohibition (18th) and its repeal (21st), and you have only 15 amendments since 1791. The 27th and last amendment on an insignificant issue is the only one ratified in the last 50 years. Passage requires 2/3 of each house, then 3/4 of state legislatures. Implementation thus needs overwhelming approval by the very people whose time in office would be greatly reduced by its adoption. Now term limited himself, the President has no Constitutional role in the amending process.
Whether you view elected officials as dedicated public servants (you like them) or career politicians (you don’t), it would be wise to heed the observation of American satirist and social critic H.L. Mencken that “the older I grow, the more I distrust the familiar doctrine that age brings wisdom.”
Ed Engler is a Sebring resident.