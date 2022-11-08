We can all relate when a friend tells us lately that they worry they are ‘losing it’ or when they say they are sincerely worried that their usually-fine mind is becoming, shall we say, ‘undependable.’ We commiserate. We understand. Boy, do we understand ...
I’m betting most of us feel that way on a regular basis lately. It’s all just too darn much – all the twists and turns we have been subjected to for the past close to three years of this pandemic. I used to use the expression when describing a task as “Done, done – over and out – easy, peasy.” There’s no such thing any more. Everything that used to take just two steps to accomplish now takes five or six steps and, even then, it is not solved. I even fell asleep on the phone waiting on hold to a company once recently. OK, it has happened more than once. By the time someone came back to the phone and woke me, I could not remember who I had called that had put me on hold 15 minutes ago.
A really bright, capable friend sent me an email saying something like she was beginning to think she might be in ‘decline’ mentally. Lately, she could not remember things. Was she losing her mind? I wanted to email her back immediately to assure her that I saw no signs that she was ‘losing her mind’ but I got distracted. OK, I forgot. Now I’m worrying — is this catching? And so advanced by now that I can’t see it myself ... in myself?
I used to pride myself on being able to anticipate and head off problems I might encounter with getting things done, but it seems like I am now slogging through a game where the rules keep changing on a daily basis. Anything I order online seems to be delayed, canceled, lost in transit, or back ordered – and then discontinued – or they deny the company ever made that item. It’s like a recurring nightmare. When something is actually delivered, I am speechless. Often the delivery guy will step back out of reach as I try to smother him in kisses, hugs or happy tears of gratitude. Then, of course, I tear the box open to find that it is not what I ordered – or it is broken. I ordered something like five printers in a single month (I lose track trying to remember how many) and none of them ever came.
Maybe I am the one who is ‘losing it.’ I’m blessed with a lot of family I don’t see often because they live all over the country (or maybe they hate me) but, today, I found a message on my machine from one of them. Now mind you, this only child of one of my step-brothers has been to my Florida home a single time 12 years ago just overnight when she was 10. I was intrigued, thrilled and then worried at this first-ever call in 22 years. I sat taking a trip down memory lane remembering what a dear toddler she was when I used to babysit her. Then I realized I had the wrong brother and the wrong niece. None of that ever happened with this particular child. I’m going to call her back tomorrow. Unless I forget.
Just today I was looking all over for my ‘reading glasses.’ I have pairs everywhere. After looking in every room in this house and the garage, I realized I had one pair perched on my head and a second pair hanging off the neck of my T-shirt, right under my nose.
I just had my laughingly-termed ‘wellness’ check at Dr. Piccione’s where I scored very well on whatever that chart is called (I forget the name, of course), which actually lets your doctor know if you are “losing it.” Supposedly, I’m not. Yet. So maybe all I am losing is the occasional pair of ‘readers’ from Dollar General. We can only hope. In the meantime, I find it comforting to realize how much isn’t worth remembering anyway.