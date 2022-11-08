We can all relate when a friend tells us lately that they worry they are ‘losing it’ or when they say they are sincerely worried that their usually-fine mind is becoming, shall we say, ‘undependable.’ We commiserate. We understand. Boy, do we understand ...

I’m betting most of us feel that way on a regular basis lately. It’s all just too darn much – all the twists and turns we have been subjected to for the past close to three years of this pandemic. I used to use the expression when describing a task as “Done, done – over and out – easy, peasy.” There’s no such thing any more. Everything that used to take just two steps to accomplish now takes five or six steps and, even then, it is not solved. I even fell asleep on the phone waiting on hold to a company once recently. OK, it has happened more than once. By the time someone came back to the phone and woke me, I could not remember who I had called that had put me on hold 15 minutes ago.

