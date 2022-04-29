The next aircraft project for our high school aviation program arrived at the Sebring Regional Airport last week. This project will involve EAA Chapter 1240 members, community volunteers, and our high school students. The aircraft is a 1960 Cessna 150 Model B donated by Dean Hall of Sebring.
Our program has had many different projects over the years, with the most recent aircraft projects involving building two new kit aircraft, the AirCam and the Zenith 750. This new project is a restoration of a 62-year-old aircraft. Many pilots began their journey into the sky by learning in a Cessna 150. I did 40 years ago. The Cessna 150 is a classic design.
We have two options for the project. One is that we bring it back to a “certified” level as it was when it left the Cessna factory in 1960. That process will require a significant amount of FAA paperwork certifying the build process to the original specifications. The second option is to certify it as an “Experimental- Exhibition” aircraft. We will restore the aircraft to the original flight-worthy standards, but with an experimental-exhibition classification we have more options to include modern avionics and other improvements.
By choosing the second option we have more flexibility with the restoration. The FAA will require that we exhibit the aircraft on a regular basis. That requirement will be met when we hold our monthly pancake breakfasts.
Restoring an aircraft requires a much more involved and different set of skills than building a kit aircraft. Our students will be involved with research and problem solving as there is not a ready-made instruction/assembly manual. They will learn new building techniques such as bucking flush rivets which is different from pulling rivets with a pneumatic rivet gun as with our current kit planes.
We have most everything we need to get the project underway and will seek community support for the finishing steps which will involve the interior, the avionics and painting of the aircraft. We will be working with JB Aircraft engines to rebuild a powerplant for the Cessna 150. Our students will disassemble the engine, inventory the parts and their condition and then determine what will have to be repaired or replaced. Then, they will reassemble the engine and install it on the Cessna 150.
This restoration project will be more of a community effort than the current AirCam and Zenith 750 projects which have been primarily involving our high school students during the school periods on Monday and Wednesday mornings. In addition to our high school students, we will be involving more EAA Chapter members on weekends and evenings and inviting community members who would like to be involved and learn restoring an aircraft and more about the various EAA Chapter 1240 activities. As the project gets underway in August, we will be publishing a work schedule so anyone who is interested can participate.
All of the aircraft we have worked on previously were either sold or belonged to someone else. This one we expect to keep as an example of the workmanship of our chapter members and our local high school students.
Thank you to Bob Ohlinger, Charlie Dye and Bill Pisarello, our core EAA Chapter 1240 volunteers with the high school aviation program who helped bring the project to the Sebring Regional Airport. Our program would not function without their dedication and support.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.