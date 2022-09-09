I heard it before I saw it. Two long, one short, and another personalized long blast of the steam whistle. It seems that all engineers on a steam engine have their own style of blasting out the sound for a grade crossing or another need to announce a Fire-Breathing Iron Horse is coming through. As a railroad enthusiast, or “Rail-Fan”, I have taken my fair share of steam train excursion trips where steam engines have been restored for the tourist industry.
I can’t put my finger on it, but my love of trains goes back to my earliest memories when I was just a toddler. I remember being perched on my dad’s shoulders, pointing to a passing train and from what my family recalled, my yelling out “Zoot-Zoot”. I had not learned to form a vocabulary, but I knew trains were cool and I had my own word for them. The passion and interest never waned over the years. From middle school on I was into model railroading and to this day I have a separate train room with my N-scale railroad empire. A fellow model railroader calls the hobby moving 3D art.
This past summer, I bought train tickets for a trip on Amtrak. It had been some time since I rode Amtrak, and things have changed. We have a storied 51-year history as America’s Railroad and we first pulled out of the station way back on May 1, 1971. Amtrak was originally established by the Congressional Rail Passenger Service Act, which consolidated the U.S.’s existing 20 passenger railroads into one. That’s also back when we served 43 states with a total of 21 routes.
The many times I drove past our Sebring train station, I knew someday I would step off the platform on to a train headed north to Savannah, GA to visit my son Mike and his family, or other friends in Charleston, SC. I did both this summer with one trip. It was not what I expected.
My previous Amtrak experience was some years ago when I took numerous trips on Amtrak’s Empire Builder from Wisconsin to Seattle, Washington. It was a multi-day trip and the upper deck vista-cars offered comfortable seats, great views, and easily accessible bathrooms on the lower deck. You could sleep easily in those seats and not have the extra expense of a roomette or sleeper room. There was a dining car with real plates and flatware and you had a nice range of menu items. It was a great way to cross the country. Those days are gone due to service cutbacks and different railcars used on different routes.
I bought a round-trip coach seat from Sebring to Charleston looking forward to a nice relaxing train ride. It didn’t happen. The coach seats were not as comfortable as I remembered and the railcar was older and not a vista-car I had been on before. The eastern routes don’t use the same type of cars used on the western routes. The ride was rough and the train was crowded. The coach dining car was spartan and the limited menu was served in Styrofoam containers with plastic utensils. I also found out that what was once a direct route from Sebring to Charleston had changed, with a need to switch trains in Savannah, Georgia in the middle of the night with a five-hour layover. The change was due to the reduced ridership from the impact of COVID. By the time I arrived in Charleston, I was exhausted. So much for a relaxing train trip. I did enjoy seeing the sights go by at 79mph. I decided that the return trip required some changes.
After sorting my way through the complicated online Amtrak system, I finally gave up and waited a long, long time to talk to a live ticket agent. They were very pleasant and helpful as I changed my coach set for a roomette. A bonus with this arrangement was the railcars had individual rooms with comfortable seats and a bed that came down if you wanted to sleep and stretch out. Your meals were included by the roomette fare and you could order ahead of time with the car attendant. The food was still served with foam plates but there was a better menu. The meals were served in a different and more spacious dinning car for the sleeper and roomette passengers.
The roomette is the way to go. As you read this, I had to put this article in early since I would be traveling back from Savannah, Georgia on Amtrak again, bringing my 13-year-old grandson Isaiah back with me. He is interested in railroading, so I’m sure there have been lots of interesting experiences on the trip.
I still find my heart beating a bit faster when I hear the blast of two long, a short, and a long of a train approaching a crossing. In the near future, US Sugar in Clewiston will be offering steam train excursions with their restored steam engine, so you may be hearing the unmistakable sound of a steam whistle. All Aboard!
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.