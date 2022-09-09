I heard it before I saw it. Two long, one short, and another personalized long blast of the steam whistle. It seems that all engineers on a steam engine have their own style of blasting out the sound for a grade crossing or another need to announce a Fire-Breathing Iron Horse is coming through. As a railroad enthusiast, or “Rail-Fan”, I have taken my fair share of steam train excursion trips where steam engines have been restored for the tourist industry.

I can’t put my finger on it, but my love of trains goes back to my earliest memories when I was just a toddler. I remember being perched on my dad’s shoulders, pointing to a passing train and from what my family recalled, my yelling out “Zoot-Zoot”. I had not learned to form a vocabulary, but I knew trains were cool and I had my own word for them. The passion and interest never waned over the years. From middle school on I was into model railroading and to this day I have a separate train room with my N-scale railroad empire. A fellow model railroader calls the hobby moving 3D art.

