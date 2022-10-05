I’m tired of people judging the law and doctrine saying who is a real Christian and whose pretend. People should judge by mercy, compassion and understanding, where people are in their daily walk. Who knows what problems they have. We don’t always walk the way we should. We are all sinners.

It’s hard to speak spiritual things to anyone when we are more absorbed in the things of this world or doctrinal beliefs, where you run into a wall. The simple rule I often forget is having a frame of mind that I only want what God wants for that person.

