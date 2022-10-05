I’m tired of people judging the law and doctrine saying who is a real Christian and whose pretend. People should judge by mercy, compassion and understanding, where people are in their daily walk. Who knows what problems they have. We don’t always walk the way we should. We are all sinners.
It’s hard to speak spiritual things to anyone when we are more absorbed in the things of this world or doctrinal beliefs, where you run into a wall. The simple rule I often forget is having a frame of mind that I only want what God wants for that person.
When I look at it, I haven’t found a single church that is perfect the way the Bible has laid it out.
Do women cover their heads when they pray; do people speak with tongues; is it a shame for men to have long hair or tattoos; is the church a house of prayer and worship where people are free to worship; do the pastors lord over the people; is it a place to hear sermons only or a place to enter into God’s presence; do we limit God as people limited God in the wilderness; can you actually meditate when in church or is it so regimented that you don’t want to come back or is it a place where you want to linger; are women taught to obey their husbands; Paul doesn’t suffer a woman to teach; don’t let anyone judge you according to meat and drink.
What I’m trying to say even though the church is not perfect and you can’t change it to be perfect as the Bible describes it; one has to let go and love the preciousness of being in church with believers. Where two or more are gathered together in Jesus’ name there He is. There’s only one truth; Jesus died for your sins and He loves you.
When I was a new christian I went to various churches of various denominations and I loved them all. Clinging to doctrinal issues and I guess the law, created a stumbling block for me where I would leave that church. I discovered that leaving the church quenched the love I should have had. I believe it is better to be humble and seeking God and realize I can’t change anything in the church, only the Holy Spirit can. It is better to be at peace with everyone and enter into God’s rest. You can still hold to your beliefs according to what you read and understand in the Bible and it is good and acceptable as long as you aren’t strifeful or contentious. A lot of churches can’t accept that and want you to believe just the way they do. It’s not possible to believe everything the same way, but you can be with one accord and agreement as much as is in you. God wants you to hold to your integrity.
Paul Strunc is a Sebring resident.