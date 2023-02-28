I remember when newspapers were big and I was small. I would mimic the adults while only pretending to be able to read. Shake the paper open just like the grown-ups did and hear that familiar ‘snapping’ sound. While everybody had a favorite section, nobody dared touch the daily newspaper until the man of the house was finished with it and they could then take their favorite section. Then the room would fall silent excerpt for the sound of page after page being turned – accompanied by occasional surprised outbursts, comments, even a little muffled profanity here and there in disagreement with something an adult was reading. We little ones were ‘reading’ the comic pictures to each other. That is how I learned to read. Probably that is how my Norwegian and Danish kinfolk learned to read English.
Before radio, television, computers and the internet, the newspaper was our lifeline to not just our small towns but to the larger world as well. Newspapers were huge, chunky things bloated with the news of the world. After ‘All the news that’s fit to print’ had been devoured by all of us, we had something to talk about all day long. The newspaper kept us informed, up to date, and we paid serious attention to every word in them. Whole families might sit close listening to the big upright piece of cabinet furniture that housed the radio, but our own preferred section of the paper was always a ‘must read’ for each of us.
Lots of people moving from up north quickly found the place downtown that carried their New York Times as well as the Miami Herald, the Sun-Sentinel, the Washington Post, even their local paper back home to keep track of what former neighbors were up to, to help them keep in touch with people they valued and missed.
To Google archival issues of a newspaper is to travel back in time to a very different world. Obituaries cost by the word but families back then paid as much as they could afford to really celebrate a life in print, mailing the clipping ‘back north’ to be shared with relatives there. People wanted a lasting record of what was going on in their lives and the newspaper was where they wanted to see it. Researching genealogy for friends, I often come across these clippings in their family Bibles from the turn of the century.
Almost always you would find announcements of engagements followed by even longer and more descriptive articles about weddings right down to the music played, color of the gowns, flowers carried, and the occasional heirloom family jewelry gifted or borrowed for the occasion. Everyone in the wedding party would be named. Reading all this creates a ‘you are there’ feeling as you are transported back in time. Even today, families occasionally recognize they are still in possession of some heirloom from that long-ago event. All these details were precious to people who could not be there in person. The newspaper helped people keep in touch as the world started spinning faster and faster, flinging loved ones farther away from each other.
Prepare to be surprised, even mesmerized by newspaper archives. You can spend whole afternoons time traveling from place to place reading old newspapers from around the entire United States, revisiting a time gone by, lost along with the people we loved who lived through those times. As you read and reflect, you may find a better understanding of these ancestors than you ever have before – just as those who come after you will learn about you by learning what you lived through.
Recently I found a long article from the ‘50s with details about a 14-year-old boy on a motor bike hit by a car in West Hollywood, Florida. The article said the boy’s leg would be amputated. Instead a gifted surgeon, Dr. Carmona operated for eight hours – all night long – to piece him back together. John went on to live a full life, fully recovered, until (at 39) he was killed riding a big Harley. That, too, was in a California newspaper. John Heede – the brother I had not seen since he was 14.
About 10 years ago, I came upon a 1963 article in the Fort Lauderdale News. There were large photos of six new-hire Eastern stewardesses along with brief articles about each. I had never seen this article before, yet here was the 21-year-old me smiling back at me from the page. I will treasure this unexpected article forever.
There must always be newspapers. The daily news may flit across our television screens but that piece of paper is something we can hold close in our hands, and our hearts, forever.