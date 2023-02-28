I remember when newspapers were big and I was small. I would mimic the adults while only pretending to be able to read. Shake the paper open just like the grown-ups did and hear that familiar ‘snapping’ sound. While everybody had a favorite section, nobody dared touch the daily newspaper until the man of the house was finished with it and they could then take their favorite section. Then the room would fall silent excerpt for the sound of page after page being turned – accompanied by occasional surprised outbursts, comments, even a little muffled profanity here and there in disagreement with something an adult was reading. We little ones were ‘reading’ the comic pictures to each other. That is how I learned to read. Probably that is how my Norwegian and Danish kinfolk learned to read English.

Before radio, television, computers and the internet, the newspaper was our lifeline to not just our small towns but to the larger world as well. Newspapers were huge, chunky things bloated with the news of the world. After ‘All the news that’s fit to print’ had been devoured by all of us, we had something to talk about all day long. The newspaper kept us informed, up to date, and we paid serious attention to every word in them. Whole families might sit close listening to the big upright piece of cabinet furniture that housed the radio, but our own preferred section of the paper was always a ‘must read’ for each of us.

