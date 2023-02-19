Reader J writes about my recent column discussing the large media companies manipulating us for profit: “I suggest that you look in the mirror. You mention Fox News 10 times, The Wall Street Journal twice, MSNBC once. CNN 0, The New York Times once, The Washington Post 0. Just who is manipulating?”

J, fair point. As I mentioned in the column, I try to read the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times daily, in addition to various other news sources, including Fox News. That particular day, I just thought the example of Fox News distorting the facts, combined with the reader comments buying into the distorted facts, were perfect examples of manipulating the public that all the big media engages in.

Recommended for you