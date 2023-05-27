As I type this column up, I sit at the tiny desk in Don’s and my cabin aboard the Norwegian Cruise Line ship Pride of America as it makes its way to the island of Hawaii, our next stop on our tour of the Hawaiian Islands.

This trip is a gift to ourselves to help celebrate our 40th wedding anniversary. Readers with good memories will recall that anniversary was in January. We’d decided for various reasons to postpone our trip until now.

Recommended for you