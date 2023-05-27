As I type this column up, I sit at the tiny desk in Don’s and my cabin aboard the Norwegian Cruise Line ship Pride of America as it makes its way to the island of Hawaii, our next stop on our tour of the Hawaiian Islands.
This trip is a gift to ourselves to help celebrate our 40th wedding anniversary. Readers with good memories will recall that anniversary was in January. We’d decided for various reasons to postpone our trip until now.
Getting here from Florida wasn’t easy. We went from Orlando to Austin, Texas, which wasn’t too bad. Then we got to our next stop: San Diego. After arriving, we dutifully searched for our flight to determine which gate we needed to be at, except we couldn’t find it on the Departure board.
When we checked with an agent, we were informed that our gate was in another concourse and that we’d have to leave the secure area and go through security all over again to enter the next concourse.
This complicated things. You see, Don is a man who loads his pockets (and with cargo pants, we’re talking about a lot of pockets) the way a woman will cram everything into a purse. Getting them unloaded is a production.
Well, we had no choice, so we gathered our things and did the whole security bit again. Overall, San Diego isn’t one of my favorite airports currently. But we did finally get on a plane and fly off to the island of Oahu.
Hawaii requires some adjustment. It’s a six-hour time difference between Florida and Hawaii, which meant for us we got in at about 10:50 p.m. local time, which our bodies treated as 4:50 in the morning. “Tired” doesn’t begin to describe how we felt.
That was four days ago – I think. One thing about being on vacation is you lose your sense of time. But now my body at least is all confused about when we sleep and stuff and I’ve tried to appease it with random naps here and there.
But we’ve not just been trying to straighten out our sleep cycles. We’ve been enjoying Hawaii – and trust me, there’s a lot to enjoy.
It would be impossible to tell everything we’ve done so far in this one column. But at least I can hit some highlights:
Saturday, we toured around various places in Maui, where I got my first taste of Pineapple Whip. Tasty and sweet is my verdict, though those scooping it out were overgenerous and Don had to help me finish it off.
At the end of the tour, we were given a fresh pineapple. It smelled wonderful but Don and I had no clue what to do with it. We certainly didn’t have the tools ourselves to open it, and no one at the hotel we stayed at or the cruise ship were inclined to help us out.
Sunday the preacher from the Maui Church of Christ picked us up at the dock and brought us to worship service. We immediately gifted Corey and his wife Ashley with the pineapple we’d gotten. Ashley kindly cut it up and made it available to all of us in attendance. It tasted as good as it smelled.
Sunday night we watched a fantastic sunset over a volcanic crater. The only thing that marred the experience was that it was at 10,000 feet elevation – and the two Floridians didn’t realize however nice it had been at sea level it would be cooler at the crater.
I braved the cold in my T-shirt and snapped some pictures of the sunset. Then I hurried back to the warm bus. Next time we’ll know better.
I could write more, but I’m already over my wordcount. Come back next week for part two of my vacation in Hawaii. Aloha!