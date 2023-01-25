Now that we have seen in the new year and are moving rapidly toward February, it’s time to see what health observances are coming up. You may know that February is American Heart Month, and that Feb. 3rd is National Wear Red Day. It’s a time to focus on making healthier choices with our heart health in mind.
One aspect that we all tend to put off is self-care. As a single mother of six, I never really had much ‘me’ time. I worked two jobs to make ends meet, juggled school and childcare issues, and just tried to keep the lights on. What I didn’t realize at the time was that, if I didn’t take care of myself, I wouldn’t be able to take care of them.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, Florida, and Highlands County. The first step to protect yourself is to understand your risk of heart disease. Talk to your health care provider about your numbers, e.g., blood pressure, cholesterol, blood glucose, weight/BMI, and what they mean for you. Your doctor may perform a thorough check-up and risk assessment, especially if you have not been seen recently. During this check-up, you should ask any questions you may have and be sure you understand your risk factors and how to manage them. If you aren’t comfortable talking with your doctor, perhaps taking someone you trust with you to the appointment would be helpful. It’s important for your health to have an advocate.
Women tend to develop heart disease about 10 years later than men. This may have to do with hormonal changes after menopause or earlier due to hysterectomy. Women also tend to experience other risk factors as they enter middle-age, such as high blood pressure. Talking to your health care provider is key to managing these changes and protecting your heart health as you age.
The American Heart Association offers Life’s Essential 8: Your Checklist for Lifelong Good Health, with the following tips on healthy behaviors for improving and maintaining cardiovascular health to lower your risk for heart disease, stroke, and other major health problems:
• Eat better: Include whole foods, fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, nuts, seeds, and non-tropical cooking oils, like olive or canola oil.
• Be more active: Adults should get 2 ½ hours of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity per week. Kids should have 60 minutes each day of play and structured activities.
• Quit tobacco: Use of inhaled nicotine, whether cigarettes or vaping, is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States, including about a third of all deaths from heart disease.
• Get healthy sleep: Adults need 7-9 hours per night. Children require more: 10-16 hours for ages 5 and younger, including naps; 9-12 hours for ages 6-12; and 8-10 hours for ages 13-18. Adequate sleep promotes healing, improves brain function, and reduces the risk of chronic diseases.
• Manage weight: Keeping a healthy weight has many benefits. Speak with your health care professional about what this means for you and how to achieve and maintain it.
• Control cholesterol: High levels of non-HDL cholesterol can lead to heart disease. Talk to your health care provider about your cholesterol numbers.
• Manage blood sugar: Most of the food we eat becomes glucose (blood sugar) that our bodies use for energy. Over time, high levels of blood sugar can damage your heart. Talk to your doctor about monitoring your blood sugar levels to better manage diabetes or pre-diabetes.
• Manage blood pressure: Keeping your blood pressure at a good level can help you stay healthier longer. Talk to your health care provider about your blood pressure and how to maintain healthy numbers.
In honor of American Heart Month, the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County is hosting an event on Friday, Feb. 3rd, from 11 a.m. to noon at our Sebring office, 7205 S. George Blvd. Everyone is invited to join us to talk about heart health, women’s heart health, healthy options, and to take a heart-healthy walk around the campus. There will be informational hand-outs and give aways. Come meet our new health officer, Jennifer Roth, as she begins her tenure leading DOH-Highlands. I will be there, too, so put on your best red shirt and your walking shoes and come get to know us.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.