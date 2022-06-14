I won’t vote for a single Democrat. Here’s the reasons why:
They shut down our energy independence. They left Americans behind in Afghanistan. They gave the Taliban billions of military equipment to a terrorist organization. They created open borders for illegals to come here. They gave baby formula to illegal aliens at the border while U.S. citizens had none. They lied about vaccines and boosters, saying if you get the shots you won’t catch COVID. They lied about the science of the masks that do nothing to protect you from COVID.
They are buying oil from Iran, Venezuela, Russia, which are our enemies when we should be producing oil and gas. Fertilizers come from oil and farmers are in dire need of it for food production.
They defunded the police, pushed gender ID, CRT, gay lifestyles to our vulnerable school kids. No wonder kids are confused and messed up.
They lied that inflation was caused by Putin when it was Biden’s policies.
They want to bring down America with ESG (environmental social governance) to force banks to favor loans only to people rated high on ESG. They want to reset with the World Economic Forum so they have power and control even though they are not our elected officials.
They want the WHO (World Health Organization) to dictate to the U.S. and take away our sovereignty so we are under the thumbs of the EU. No treaty is legal with WHO if it takes away our sovereignty.
They forced major corporations in going woke so that everyone obeys the government instead of the government listening to the voters. They lied, lied, lied and think people will fall for their lie.
They know Biden has cognitive issues and yet are not willing to call for the 25th amendment. They would rather see America being destroyed than to do what is best for America. They smile behind their teeth thinking the American voter is stupid and won’t realize they’re lying.
Every white is not racist and the Dems have played the race card. BLM has not helped the Blacks but hoarded their money to buy million dollar mansions.
Democrats tried to pass a law through Congress where women could abort or murder babies up to the day of birth, how horrendous.
I hope the voters see how far down the road the Democrats are leading us to destruction. I used to be Democratic but that was a Democrat of the past not of the present. I would encourage you to vote independent or Republican.
We are sending $40 billion to Ukraine, when Biden and Hunter have been accused of corruption and kickbacks. That money is supposed to help the Ukrainian people, but there is no accountability where that money is spent. That’s not right.
We don’t have a climate crisis, our air is clean. We will have a food, energy and inflation crisis if we don’t produce oil and gas. Everything is run off of oil and without it we collapse.
Paul Strunc is a resident of Sebring.